"Neither of two sides will attack": Former Ukrainian envoy Vidya Bhushan Soni pitches for commercial safety zones

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Amid ongoing discussions over regional security and maritime trade threats, former Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Vidya Bhushan Soni has called for the urgent establishment of protected maritime corridors, asserting that civilian cargo vessels must be shielded from active hostilities.

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Speaking with ANI regarding the high-level talks between External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Ukrainian counterpart regarding attacks on commercial vessels, the situation in the Black Sea, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, the former envoy noted that while Kyiv offered formal condolences, its primary focus remained on pushing India to take on a more active mediation role.

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Highlighting the gravity of civilian shipping getting caught in active conflict zones outside traditional combat areas, the former ambassador stressed that international rules must protect innocent lives:

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"When Indian lives were involved in a zone where they're not even in the combat zone--it's a commercial cargo ship which is going, and if they get caught in the crossfire, there's something wrong, because there cannot be rule of... it should be rule of law, which should be applicable to everybody."

Addressing Ukraine's push for deeper Indian intervention, the former diplomat pointed out that major Western stakeholders with far higher stakes--such as the United States and European nations--have been unable to resolve the conflict themselves.

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Consequently, India's capacity to influence Moscow remains heavily constrained.

"What more can we do? Because, see, there are bigger powers involved--the US is involved, Europe is involved. Their stakes are much higher than India's, and yet they are not able to do anything at all. [...] India has limitations. It cannot possibly force Russia to do something which is in their interest."

Reflecting on the Ukrainian Foreign Minister's response during the diplomatic engagement, the former ambassador noted the shift from the tragedy itself to geopolitical expectations.

"That was something which struck me: that even though he went through the formality of expressing regrets and sympathy, his main thrust was that India should play a lot more active role."

To prevent similar tragedies from recurring and to safeguard innocent commercial activities from being jeopardised by provocations from both sides, the former envoy proposed a practical safety framework:

"One way out could be that kind of a safety zone could be provided--that within that zone, a demarcated zone, if there is a movement of commercial vessels, neither of the two sides will attack. [...] So, that is what my view is: that India has a limited role. It is for peaceful talk, it is for peaceful resolution, it wants hostilities to stop on both sides because escalation is not only on one side--there are provocations on both sides."

This comes after Jaishankar on Thursday held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and discussed attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea, including incidents that claimed the lives of Indian seafarers, and recent developments related to the Ukraine conflict and ongoing peace negotiations.

Jaishankar, in a post on X, said that during the discussion, he stated that attacks on commercial vessels and Indian seafarers in the Black Sea by any party were "absolutely unacceptable" and that India condemns such incidents unequivocally.

The EAM further said that he was briefed by his Ukrainian counterpart on the latest developments concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has been continuing for more than four years since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, 2022.

"Was briefed on recent developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict and peace negotiations. India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy between the parties concerned," Jaishankar said.

He also underlined the broader impact of ongoing conflicts across different regions, noting that the current international situation remained fragile. (ANI)

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