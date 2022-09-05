Neither threats nor coercion will shake us: Taiwan

ANI

Berlin, September 4

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen pledged Taiwan’s resolve to engage with the world to counter “a resurgence of authoritarianism,” despite Beijing’s threats.

“Neither threats nor coercion will shake Taiwan’s resolve to engage with the world,” Tsai said in her video speech delivered at the closing of the 26th Forum 2000 Conference, an annual event held in a hybrid format in Prague from August 31-September 2.

“Taiwan and its people stand ready to step up cooperation with democracies in areas where we can be helpful,” she said.

