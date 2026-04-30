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Home / World / Nepal: 20 dead in jeep crash in Rolpa district

Nepal: 20 dead in jeep crash in Rolpa district

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ANI
Updated At : 09:55 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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Rolpa [Nepal], April 30 (ANI): At least 20 people were killed after a jeep carrying pilgrims plunged off a cliff in Nepal's Rolpa district on Thursday evening, The Kathmandu Post reported, citing the police.

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According to The Kathmandu Post, the accident occurred in Thabang Rural Municipality when the vehicle veered off a ridge road and fell nearly 800 metres below.

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Police said the passengers were travelling from Rukum East to Jaljala to perform rituals on the occasion of the full moon.

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Information officer at the Rolpa District Police Office, Sunil Thapa Nepali, said rescue operations were underway, with police teams and local residents deployed at the site.

Authorities suspect that slippery road conditions caused by rainfall may have led to the vehicle losing control, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.

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Rolpa's Chief District Officer Ganga Bahadur Chhetri said personnel were mobilised immediately after receiving information about the incident.

Further details are awaited as rescue and recovery efforts continue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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