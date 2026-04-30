Kathmandu [Nepal], April 30 (ANI): Nepal Airlines on Thursday issued an apology for wrongly displaying Indian territories in its map, saying that the map did not reflect the official stance of Nepal or the airline.

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The airline said they removed the post as it contained 'cartographic inaccuracies' which did not reflect the official stance of Nepal or the airline.

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In a post on X, it said, "We sincerely apologize for error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines. We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standards of accuracy. We deeply value our strong relationships with our neighbours and friends in the region and regret any offense the post has caused."

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We sincerely apologize for error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines. pic.twitter.com/E5MZSS8CjQ — Nepal Airlines🇳🇵 (@NepalAirlinesRA) April 30, 2026

A similar controversy had erupted on May 15, 2020 when the then country's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari said that Nepal will issue a new map that will incorporate all of "its territories", including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani, and Lipulekh. The territories are disputed between India and Nepal.

Last year, New Delhi published a new map that showed Kalapani within its borders, a move protested by Kathmandu.

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India and Nepal share a 1,800km (1,118-mile) open border. Nepal said it has "consistently maintained" that as per the Sugauli Treaty (1816), "all the territories east of Kali (Mahakali) river, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh, belong to Nepal."

The Lipulekh Pass is claimed by Nepal based on the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli with the British colonial rulers to define its western border with India.

Kathmandu also claims the highly strategic areas of Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, although Indian troops have been deployed there since New Delhi fought a war with China in 1962.

After a new road was inaugurated on May 8, 2020, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh connecting the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand with Kailash Mansarovar route in China, Nepal has protested against it and is also considering putting up a security post in the area.

Following a strong objection from Nepal, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said the road going through Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district "lies completely within the territory of India". (ANI)

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