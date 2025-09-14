Nepal: Calm returns to Kathmandu with public voices supporting Sushila Karki as post-protest optimism grows

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 14 (ANI): The streets of Kathmandu began returning to normal on Sunday morning following days of intense anti-corruption protests that gripped the capital and several other cities across Nepal.

Light traffic returned to the streets, some shops were opened, and a visible easing of tensions signals a gradual restoration of public order.

The protests on September 8, primarily led by Gen Z youth activists, were sparked by growing frustration over corruption, a lack of accountability, and the perceived failure of political elites, triggered by the Nepalese government's ban on social media.

However, the recent appointment of Sushila Karki as the country's first female Prime Minister has injected a new sense of hope among many citizens.

Resident Bijay Kumar Thapa expressed cautious optimism about the road ahead.

"The political parties that exist today now have new, younger faces -- the Gen Z. Including them and earning their trust will be important to keep the nation from falling into a deeper crisis," he said. "If existing parties are unwilling to support the government, then individuals who enjoy public trust should be brought into the Cabinet. That, combined with an eventual election, could be the way forward."

Another Kathmandu resident voiced strong support for the new Prime Minister.

"Sushila Karki is very good, very nice," he said. "Before this, she was a judge, and I believe she will bring in good rules and regulations. I hope under her leadership, Nepal will nicely go to a new generation."

Karki, who will officially assume office at Singha Durbar today as the interim PM, has already begun consultations with aides and representatives from the Gen Z movement to shape a smaller, reform-oriented Cabinet.

According to The Kathmandu Post, citing one of her aides, Karki will begin intensive discussions Sunday morning to form her Cabinet. Despite holding authority over all 25 ministries, she is reportedly committed to forming a streamlined Cabinet with no more than 15 ministers, a move aligned with calls from civil society and the Gen Z-led protest movement.

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday after a widespread Gen Z protest, due to frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

Her appointment as the interim PM came after the protesters collectively endorsed her name as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread protests. (ANI)

