Nepal, China sign 12 agreements

PTI

Beijing/Kathmandu, Sept 25

China and Nepal on Monday signed 12 agreements, including seven MoUs, to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors including trade and road connectivity coinciding with the visit of Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda amid reports that he was not inclined to sign up Beijing's new security doctrine.

Prachanda who met President Xi Jinping two days ago on the sidelines of the Asian Games in Hangzhou travelled to Beijing where he held wide-ranging talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday.

The two sides exchanged views on the ways to further strengthen and consolidate the mutual understanding and cooperation and give a new impetus to the economy, trade and people-to-people contacts, said Nepal's embassy in Beijing.

Reports from Kathmandu said Prachanda was sidestepping China's pressure to welcome Xi's new doctrines, the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and its Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI).

Speaking in the context of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) during the interview, the Prime Minister stated that China was initiating the GSI, the GCI and the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and among these, there is no hesitation to participate in the GDI.

“But we cannot wade into security-related issues,” Prachanda said.

