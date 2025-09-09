DT
Nepal: Committee formed to investigate Monday's violence that claimed 19 lives

ANI
Updated At : 12:20 AM Sep 09, 2025 IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], September 9 (ANI): An emergency cabinet meeting on Monday evening formed an investigation committee to look into the day's violence, which so far has claimed 19 lives.

The committee has given 15 days time to prepare a report.

"The committee has been given 15 days time to prepare the report and submit it, looking into the aspects of how the situation escalated and the possible factors behind it. TOR (Terms of Reference) has been drafted accordingly," a source told ANI.

Thousands of youths joined the protests, criticizing rampant corruption and the government's ban on 26 unregistered social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Snapchat.

Police using lethal force against the unarmed protestors--especially students--resulted in the death of 17 in Kathmandu alone, while two deaths were recorded in Sunsari district, where a similar protest had convened.

From 9 AM (local time) on Monday, demonstrators gathered at Maitighar in Kathmandu to voice their dissent. In recent days, hashtags such as 'Nepo Kid' and 'Nepo Babies' have been trending online, gaining momentum after the government decided to block unregistered platforms.

Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nepal, expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries during today's protests.

In a Facebook post, she extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and vigilance.

Hamdy also appealed to the government to ensure an environment where citizens can safely and peacefully exercise their democratic rights.

Monday marks the deadliest day in Nepali history since the overthrow of the monarchy in 2006, when a total of 18 people died in weeks of protest.

During the protest, the police had used water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition against protesters. The police fired while taking cover inside the parliament as the protestors swarmed into the building and set the entrance on fire. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

