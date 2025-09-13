DT
PT
Nepal Congress MP files FIR against ex PM Oli

Nepal Congress MP files FIR against ex PM Oli

ANI
Updated At : 05:55 PM Sep 13, 2025 IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], September 13 (ANI): Nepali Congress MP Abhishek Pratap Shah on Saturday filed an FIR against former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in New Baneshwor Police through the Chief District Officer, Dilkumar Tamang of Kapilvastu.

This comes after massive GenZ protests following the social media ban and alleged corruption, which prompted Oli to resign.

Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Saturday arrived at the civil hospital to meet those injured Gen Z protestors.

A huge press pool and supporters were seen surrounding the PM's convoy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sushila Karki for assuming charge as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal, expressing confidence that she will lead the neighbouring country toward peace and stability.

"Nepal is a close friend of Bharat. I hope the Interim PM will ensure stability," the Prime Minister said in his address in Imphal. PM Modi also noted that Sushila Karki will be the first woman PM of Nepal, emphasising that it's a good example of women's empowerment.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Smt. Sushila ji on assuming charge as the Prime Minister of the interim government in Nepal. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability and prosperity in Nepal. Sushila ji's taking oath as the first woman Prime Minister of Nepal is a very good example of women's empowerment," PM Modi said.

He also praised the youths of Nepal for keeping the "democratic values supreme," noting the efforts of Gen Z to restore normalcy after the protests.

"Today, I will praise every person in Nepal who has kept the democratic values supreme even in such an unstable environment...For the last few days, Nepal's youth have been working hard to clean and paint the roads of Nepal. I have also seen their pictures on social media." PM Modi said.

Sushila Karki was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal on Friday after a widespread Gen Z protest, due to frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

