Nepal coordinates with Pakistan for rescue of Broad Peak avalanche-affected climbers

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 31 (ANI): Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said that it is closely monitoring the situation following an avalanche on Pakistan's 8,047-metre Broad Peak and coordinating with Pakistani authorities to facilitate the "swift and safe rescue" of all affected mountaineers.

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Nepal's Embassy in Islamabad is coordinating with all relevant authorities in Pakistan, including the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), as search and rescue operations are underway, the Ministry said.

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"We have been informed by the Pakistani authorities that the search and rescue operations are underway," the Ministry said in a press release issued on July 31 (Friday).

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According to information received by the Nepali Embassy in Islamabad, the expedition team to Broad Peak is led by veteran Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, popularly known as "Nims Dai". The team includes Pur Bahadur Gurung "Yukta", Kili Pemba Sherpa "Kilu", Nima Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa and Gyalu Sherpa.

The expedition also includes Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy of Oman, Sohail Sakhi of Pakistan, Wang Zhong of China and Mallory Geis of the United States.

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The Nepali Ministry said it had received assurances from Pakistani authorities that they would "mobilize all available resources for timely search and rescue operations."

Meanwhile, four bodies have been recovered following an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan, with search and rescue teams continuing efforts to locate climbers who remain missing, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Among those reported missing is world-famous Nepal-born climber and former Royal Marine Nirmal Purja, who was leading a 10-member international mountaineering team.

The Broad Peak, the world's 12th highest mountain, located in the Karakoram mountain range, was struck by an avalanche around Thursday midday. The identities of the four recovered bodies have not yet been confirmed, Alpine Club of Pakistan president Irfan Arshad Khan said as per the Nepal publication The Kathmandu Post.

The club said that it had been "in constant contact" with the authorities to ensure that "all available resources are mobilised at the earliest opportunity".

"The Alpine Club of Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with all concerned stakeholders," it said. (ANI)

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