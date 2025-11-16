DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Nepal EC publishes schedule for March 5 parliamentary elections

Nepal EC publishes schedule for March 5 parliamentary elections

The candidates will have to file nomination for the election to the House of Representatives from 10 am to 6 pm on January 20

article_Author
PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 10:00 PM Nov 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

The Election Commission of Nepal on Sunday published the schedule for the parliamentary election to be held in March.

Advertisement

The candidates will have to file nomination for the election to the House of Representatives from 10 am to 6 pm on January 20, according to a notice published by the Election Commission.

Advertisement

The list of the candidates will be published on the same day after 5 pm. The time for registering protest against any candidate is fixed from 10 am till 3 pm on January 21.

Advertisement

The verified list of candidates will be published the next day.

Those wishing to withdraw their candidacy can do so till 1 pm on January 23. The final list of candidates will then be published on the same day by 3 pm and the election symbol will be officially allotted to the candidates.

Advertisement

The election will be held on March 5. The voting will start at 7 am and end at 5 pm, according to the Election Commission.

As per the Nepalese constitution, 165 members of the House of Representatives are elected through first past the post procedure or direct method.

The remaining 110 members are elected on the basis of proportionate voting. The total number of seats is 275.

The elections have been necessitated following the ouster of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on September 9 after demonstrations by Gen Z protesting corruption and demanding lifting of a ban on social media turned violent leading to the death of 76 people in two days.

Sushila Karki took oath on September 12 as Prime Minister of an interim government.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts