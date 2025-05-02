Nepal Embassy coordinating with MEA, Odisha govt for "thorough investigation" following death of student at KIIT

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 2 (ANI): Following the death of a Nepali student at Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi expressed condolences and said that they were coordinating with India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Odisha government, police and the university for a "thorough investigation."

Sharing a post on X, the Nepal Embassy wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nepali student Prisha Sah at KIIT, Odisha. Heartfelt condolences to her family."

"Prayers for her eternal peace. We're closely coordinating with MEA, Odisha Govt., police & the university for a thorough investigation," the post added.

Earlier in the day, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba had said that diplomatic initiatives have been initiated to investigate the death of the student at KIIT.

In a post on X, the Foreign Minister said, "Immediately after the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated diplomatic initiatives to investigate the truth of the incident through high-ranking officials of the Government of India, the Government of Odisha, and the Nepali Embassy in Delhi."

Furthermore, Deuba also expressed condolences to the family of the Nepali student, Prisa Sah and said, "The incident of Prisa Sah, a Nepali student studying at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, being found dead in her hostel room has left us deeply saddened. I pray for the eternal peace of Prisa's soul and express my deepest condolences to her family at this sad hour."

Sah, a first-year B.Tech, Computer Science student studying at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, was found dead inside her hostel room on Thursday evening.

This is the second incident of the death of a Nepali female student at the same university to be reported within three months. Earlier in February, Prakriti Lamsal also had taken her own life at the same university. (ANI)

