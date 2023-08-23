 Nepal faces shortage after India slaps 40 per cent tax on onion exports: Report : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Nepal faces shortage after India slaps 40 per cent tax on onion exports: Report

Nepal faces shortage after India slaps 40 per cent tax on onion exports: Report

As Nepal imports almost all its onion requirements from India, the export duty has created shortages in domestic market

Nepal faces shortage after India slaps 40 per cent tax on onion exports: Report

Photo for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

Kathmandu, August 23

Nepal has started to face an acute shortage of onions, days after neighbouring India slapped a 40 per cent export tax on the vegetable, a media report said on Wednesday.

India last week imposed a 40 per cent tariff on the export of onions till December 31 to restrict overseas sales. The move comes amid anticipation of a price rise ahead of the festival season when demand for most commodities goes up, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

The new tariff has severely affected Nepal as several traders in Kalimati Fruit and Vegetable Market -- the Himalayan nation's largest wholesale market for agricultural products-- reported a sudden scarcity of onions.

“There is a severe scarcity of onions in the Nepalese markets now. No onion shipments have been delivered since Sunday, and the remaining stocks were sold out by Monday,” Binay Shrestha, Information Officer for the country's largest produce bazaar, was quoted as saying in the report.

Shrestha said that onions cost Rs 54 per kg two weeks ago but now the retail price of onion has crossed Rs 100 per kg in Kathmandu Valley.

As Nepal imports almost all its onion requirements from India, the export duty has created shortages in the domestic market.

Traders said that the scarcity coincides with the start of Nepal's festive season when onion consumption explodes.

The festival season is marked by endless feasting, and the spicy bulb is indispensable to local cooking. “The price may rise further. We cannot say how much,” said Shrestha.

“There were no deliveries during the weekend, which is Saturday and Sunday in India. New shipments will arrive with 40 per cent tax added to the cost,” he said.

Mohan Baniya, president of the Potato-Onion Import-Export and Wholesaler Association, said that after the new Indian tax went into effect, the wholesale price of onion soared to Rs 78 per kg at the Kalimati market on Monday.

#Nepal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal rain: Educational institutions in Shimla to remain closed on August 23, 24

2
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 13 PCS officers transferred

3
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

4
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

5
Haryana

Gurugram: 2 dead, 5 injured as Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker

6
Nation

IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

7
Nation

Punjab youth's Italian dream & homecoming that'll never be

8
Chandigarh

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

9
Himachal

Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

10
Punjab

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Don't Miss

View All
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 Success: India lands on moon's south pole, makes history

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Top News

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown

Chandrayaan-3 Success: India lands on moon's south pole, makes history

Becomes first country to reach uncharted south pole of moon

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Says this sounds the bugle for a developed India

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

A successful mission would make India only the fourth countr...

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

The inflow into the Bhakra is 1.28 lakh cusecs and into the ...

Board exams to be conducted twice a year, students can retain best score: Education Ministry

Board exams to be conducted twice a year, students can retain best score: Education Ministry

Boards have also been asked to develop capacities to be able...


Cities

View All

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 advanced paediatrics centre to begin operations in September

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

Minor sexual assault case: Court extends judicial custody of suspended Delhi govt officer Khakha by 14 days

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

Three-day holiday during G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

4 teachers buried under debris as school building collapses in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’