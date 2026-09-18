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Home / World / Nepal flash flood: Death toll climbs to 1,410, 6,145 still missing as rescue and relief operations continue

Nepal flash flood: Death toll climbs to 1,410, 6,145 still missing as rescue and relief operations continue

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ANI
Updated At : 02:42 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Kathmandu [Nepal], September 18 (ANI): The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal has climbed to 1,410, while 6,145 people remain missing, according to the latest update issued by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), as rescue, relief and recovery operations continue across the affected districts.

The NDRRMA’s update on Thursday said the casualties included 549 males, 336 females and 525 unidentified human remains. The highest number of deaths was reported from Chitwan at 364, followed by Nawalparasi East with 232, Nawalparasi West with 222, Nuwakot with 203 and Rasuwa with 199.

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The disaster has also left thousands displaced, with 13,756 people rescued so far. As many as 344 people were undergoing treatment at 19 hospitals, while 290 had been discharged. Security agencies have provided treatment to 9,820 people.

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The latest figures showed 1,286 DNA samples had been collected to assist in identifying the deceased and locating missing persons, while samples from 1,944 relatives had also been collected.

Among those reported missing are foreign nationals, with the NDRRMA update listing 587 cases. Rasuwa and Nuwakot remain among the worst-affected areas.

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The Nepal Army has conducted 1,634 helicopter flights, including 31 flights on September 17, while 320 flights have been carried out by the Armed Police Force-Nepal in affected areas.

Meanwhile, 27 holding centres are accommodating displaced people, with 832 in Nuwakot, 817 in Rasuwa and 94 in Dhading.

Relief supplies, including food and non-food materials, are being dispatched continuously by road and air. An Acrow bridge has also been installed and brought into operation at Devighat in Nuwakot.

The Nepal government has announced additional cash support for families unable to remain in holding centres, providing NPR 15,000 per family per month for up to six months, along with an additional NPR 2,000 per member beyond four members.

Meanwhile, Nepal Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit to discuss economic cooperation and reconstruction assistance with Indian officials. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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