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Home / World / Nepal flash flood death toll nears 1,000 as more bodies recovered

Nepal flash flood death toll nears 1,000 as more bodies recovered

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PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 11:54 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Nepal's paramilitary force personnel carry the body of a flash flood victim for burial at a mass burial site in Chitwan, Nepal, on Monday. Photo: AP/PTI
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The death toll from the devastating flash flood in Nepal rose to 987 on Tuesday, with security forces recovering more bodies from different parts of the country, officials said.

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The authorities estimate that 3,916 people, including 583 foreigners, remain unaccounted for as security personnel, including those from the Nepal Army, intensify search and rescue operations in the affected areas.

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According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 321 bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 216 from Nawalparasi East, 170 from Nawalparasi West and 95 from Nuwakot.

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Similarly, 65 bodies were recovered from Gorkha, 55 from Dhading, 38 from Tanahun and 27 from Rasuwa.

The flash flood has affected eight districts, the NDRRMA said, adding that of the 279 people injured, 168 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment.

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