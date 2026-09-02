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Home / World / Nepal flash flood death toll reaches 1,204

Nepal flash flood death toll reaches 1,204

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ANI
Updated At : 08:42 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Kathmandu [Nepal], September 2 (ANI): The death toll from the devastating flash flood in Nepal has reached 1,204, according to an official update released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Wednesday.

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Addressing the fifth daily press briefing in Kathmandu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri announced that temporary burials for flood victims have begun amid round-the-clock search and rescue operations.

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Chhetri provided a comprehensive update, confirming that 11,993 people have been rescued, 1,114 bodies have been recovered, and approximately 3,900 individuals remain out of contact. He urged immediate family members of missing persons to submit DNA samples to the Nepal Police Hospital in Maharajgunj or their nearest District Police Office to assist forensic teams.

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Detailing multinational assistance, Chhetri stated that a 19-member Indian Forensic Team is collaborating with the Nepal Police on DNA analysis, joined by specialised teams and equipment from China, Singapore, and South Korea.

Furthermore, rescue units from the Nepali Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force are working alongside international experts from India, China, and South Korea to clear mud and boulders from subterranean hydropower structures in locations such as Langtang, Chilime, and Upper Trisuli.

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While over 300 foreign nationals have been rescued safely, approximately 590 foreign citizens from 34 countries remain missing.

In coordination with Chinese authorities, diplomatic efforts have successfully facilitated the evacuation of roughly 2,500 pilgrims returning from Mount Kailash via the Hilsa and Tatopani border points and Lhasa air routes, while arrangements are underway to clear stranded cargo and stranded Nepalis near the Kerung border.

Weighing in on the wider policy implications earlier in the day, Prime Minister Balendra Shah informed Parliament that the catastrophic August 26 Bhotekoshi River flood, triggered by a high Himalayan avalanche, highlights escalating climate risks in the region.

Highlighting that the disaster has left nearly 4,000 missing across Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading, Prime Minister Shah emphasised that managing climate change effects is a shared global responsibility.

As Nepal coordinates international assistance from partners including India, China, the US, Japan, the ADB, the World Bank, the EU, and the UN, the government continues to deploy all available resources towards immediate relief, missing person searches, and long-term recovery. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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