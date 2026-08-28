Nepal flash floods: Actor Ankur Ratan says they crossed the area hours before the tragedy

Actor Ankur Ratan, known for his roles in "Mai" and "Inside Edge", says he and his group had crossed Rasuwa, a Himalayan district in Nepal, half a day before the flash flood struck the region.

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Ratan, in Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, said he is shocked to know that the places he stayed in are all swept away in the disaster that has claimed 547 lives so far as search and rescue operations continue.

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A sudden, massive flood swept down the Bhote Koshi in Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people and causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

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Ratan said he reached Kathmandu on August 22 as part of a group led by SAAD Mountaineers, a registered club in Maharashtra and crossed the area just 12 hours before.

"There were no warning signs that we were aware of at the time. The atmosphere was completely different, people were happy and excited to cross over for the yatra. We would periodically check weather apps, mainly to keep an eye on the temperature and general weather conditions, but there was no indication of any imminent danger, flash flood or extreme weather event," he said.

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"I have a sense of gratitude for being alive but there is a deep sadness. My heart carries the people we met, the places we stayed. It's unbelievable that it's all gone."

Ratan said the experience has changed his perspective on life, but added that he does not intend to give up trekking.

"It has made me acutely aware of the fragility and impermanence of human life. We often feel that we have some control over our circumstances, but in the face of the sheer force of mother nature, we realise how small and vulnerable we truly are," he said.

Ratan said his group is waiting for local authorities to assess the situation and advise them on the safest route for their return.

"We are continuing with our yatra... We will follow their guidance and make our return plans accordingly," he said.