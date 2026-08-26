Nepal flash floods: Chilling videos show gushing waters from Tibet side sweeping away villages, hydropower projects, bridges

Chilling videos circulating on social media show a sudden and devastating flash flood sweeping through villages, markets, settlements and hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, near the China border.

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Today, a flash flood has swept through markets, settlements, and hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi River in Timure and Syabrubesi, Gosainkunda Rural Municipality, Rasuwa District, Bagmati Province, Nepal. pic.twitter.com/DWVsGQpRzV — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 26, 2026

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The massive surge struck the areas of Timure and Syapru Besi in Gosainkunda Rural Municipality on Wednesday, washing away vehicles, roads, bridges and infrastructure and leaving authorities scrambling to rescue those stranded.

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These visuals from the floods in Rasuwa, Nepal are absolutely horrific. The scale of the destruction looks unreal, almost like a scene from a disaster movie.The entire Himalayan belt needs to seriously work on better early warning systems for such flash floods. Prayers for… pic.twitter.com/7iiupXXIzT — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2026

Nepal sent helicopters to the affected areas after the flash flood killed at least eight people, reports Reuters.

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Severe flooding has engulfed an entire village in Nepal pic.twitter.com/52DRxyMRdm — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) August 26, 2026

However, high water levels prevented helicopters from landing in some of the worst-hit areas.

Rasuwa district administrator Narendra Pariyar warned of the possibility of further casualties.

“There could be heavy casualties or loss of property,” Pariyar told Reuters, adding that the situation was still unclear.

He urged people living along the Bhotekoshi River to move to higher ground after reports that villages and infrastructure project sites had been swept away.

“It all came suddenly,” the Onlinekhabar portal quoted a witness as saying. “We heard a loud sound, like a volcano erupting. People started to scream and ran away.”

Nepal Army spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet said rescue helicopters would be unable to land in the affected areas until the floodwaters receded.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah said police and military personnel had joined rescue and relief operations.

“Instructions have been given ... to move the people living in the lower areas to safer places,” Shah said. “People along the river are advised to exercise extra caution and remain alert.”

The disaster has also severely affected Nepal’s hydropower sector. The Energy Ministry said 430 MW of electricity supplies had been affected, mainly from hydropower projects. This amounts to more than 12 per cent of Nepal’s total hydropower capacity of 3.2 GW.

NOW: Disastrous flooding has hit the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa, Nepal, with floodwaters surging toward the Trishuli River and Mugling. Residents in nearby areas are urged to move to higher ground and stay safe.(26, 08, 2026) pic.twitter.com/wx9mQYOmoD — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 26, 2026

Across the border, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported “major casualties” in Gyirong county in Tibet after a mudslide hit a land crossing between China and Nepal. Roads, communication networks and power supplies in parts of the Shigatse region were also disrupted.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for “all-out” search efforts for those missing and stronger monitoring and early-warning systems to prevent secondary disasters.

The Bhotekoshi originates in Tibet before entering Nepal and eventually joins the Trishuli River, which flows into India as the Gandak.

The latest disaster has renewed concerns over flash floods in the Himalayan region. A similar flood in the Bhotekoshi last year killed nine people and left 24 missing. It also washed away the Friendship Bridge linking Nepal and China, disrupting trade and transport for months.

The cause of Wednesday’s sudden inundation was not immediately clear. Last year’s flood was later linked to the draining of a supraglacial lake in Tibet.

The scale of the latest destruction has triggered calls for stronger regional early-warning systems to help communities living along Himalayan rivers respond to sudden floods and related disasters.

Reuters inputs