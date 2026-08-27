Nepal flash floods: Death toll reaches 258, 910 missing as search, rescue work intensifies

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 27 (ANI): Death toll from the devastating flash flooding in Nepal's Bhotekoshi River near the Nepal-China border in the country's Rasuwagadhi district has risen to 258, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). Search, rescue and relief operations continued on Thursday.

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According to NDRRMA's latest "Search, Rescue and Relief Update", issued up to 2 pm (local time) on Thursday, the highest number of casualties has been reported from Chitwan, where 108 bodies have been recovered.

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The district-wise breakdown of recovered bodies is 27 in Dhading, 12 in Nuwakot, two in Rasuwa, 20 in Gorkha, 62 in Nawalparasi East, 12 in Tanahun, 108 in Chitwan and 15 in Nawalparasi West.

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Of the 910 people reported missing or out of contact, the list includes 28 Nepal Police personnel, 44 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and four Immigration Office personnel.

Rasuwa district accounts for 161 missing or out-of-contact people, according to information obtained from the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), while one person has been reported missing in Nuwakot.

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The disaster has also affected foreign nationals, with 517 foreign citizens reported missing or out of contact.

In addition, 127 Nepal citizens living abroad who were visiting the country have been listed.

Authorities have reported 73 injured people, including 43 in Rasuwa and three in Dhading.

The flash flood struck the Bhotekoshi area near Rasuwagadhi on Wednesday, triggering large-scale search, rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

Amid the ongoing rescue efforts, India's Ministry of External Affairs today said that 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu, who had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, have been rescued.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a press briefing on the situation of Nepal, said that the rescued group was being brought to Kathmandu, following which arrangements would be made for their return to India.

"As of 1300 hours today, we have been able to rescue 21 Indian nationals. This group of 21 people are from Tamil Nadu," Jaiswal said.

He added that India's Ambassador in Kathmandu had spoken to members of the group and assured them of all possible assistance.

The MEA also said approximately 200 Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side have sought India's assistance for evacuation.

"Our embassy in Beijing is making all efforts for their safe evacuation. There are approximately 200 Indian nationals there who have sought our assistance for evacuation," Jaiswal said.

Of these, 95 Indians are in Darchan and are proceeding towards Baisha to cross over into Nepal. Four are in Geelong city, while 13 are in Zutulpuk and are travelling towards Saga.

Jaiswal further said that 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable in Nepal, with communication lines in the affected areas severely disrupted.

The group includes 73 Indians working at the Trishuli 1 power project, with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu in touch with the project head to gather information.

Other groups include 37 and 49 Tamil Nadu nationals who travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Samrat and Fly Everest Travels; 32 West Bengal nationals who travelled through Samrat Travels and were in Timure in Rasuwa district; 61 Indians from different states who travelled through Richa Tours; and 33 nationals from Kerala.

"Communication lines in that area are totally disrupted, and therefore it has been difficult to get in touch with people on the ground," Jaiswal said.

The Indian government has also established a 24x7 special control room at the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate assistance and facilitate communication with Indians affected by the floods.

Search and rescue teams in Nepal continue efforts to locate those missing and provide relief to people affected by the flash flood, while Indian missions in Kathmandu and Beijing are coordinating with local authorities to trace and assist Indian nationals. (ANI)

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