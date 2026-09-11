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Home / World / Nepal flash floods death toll rises to 1,385; 5,000 missing

Nepal flash floods death toll rises to 1,385; 5,000 missing

So far, 13,676 people have been rescued from different areas

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PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 01:18 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Residents walk behind houses covered in mud and debris on the 16th day after the devastating flash flood and mudslide in the Dhunge Bazar area in Nuwakot in Nepal on Thursday. Image credit/PTI
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The death toll in Nepal due to the flash floods rose to 1,385 on Friday as more bodies were recovered from the affected districts, while search and rescue operations continue for more than 5,000 missing people.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.

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At least 364 bodies have been recovered from Chitwan district, 228 from Nawalparasi East, 222 from Nawalparasi West, 199 from Nuwakot, 185 from Rasuwa, 77 from Gorkha, 70 from Dhading and 38 from Tanahu, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.

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Two victims of the flash floods died in Kathmandu while undergoing treatment.

The joint command of security personnel has continued its search and rescue operations, with the number of missing people estimated to be 5,130.

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So far, 13,676 people have been rescued from different areas.

Meanwhile, at least 703 Nepalese nationals, who were stranded in China following the floods, have returned home through the Tatopani border point in Sindhupalchok, Rising Nepal newspaper reported.

They were living in China for work before the devastating floods. They returned home via Keyrung and the Tatopani border after the disaster caused extensive loss of lives and property in Keyrung and Rasuwa districts.

Of the 703 returnees, 205 were women and 498 were men, according to data released by the District Administration Office, Sindhupalchok.

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The disaster also killed at least 43 people on the Chinese side, while more than 500 people remain missing in Tibet, according to Chinese media reports.

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