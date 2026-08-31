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Home / World / Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 903, over 4,200 still missing

Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 903, over 4,200 still missing

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ANI
Updated At : 01:12 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Kathmandu [Nepal], August 31 (ANI): The death toll in the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 903, up from 788, according to the latest data released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Monday.

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The disaster has also left around 4,247 people missing, while 10,451 people have been rescued so far, the data showed.

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According to NDRRMA, the highest number of bodies have been recovered in Chitwan, where 272 casualties, including various human remains, have been reported. Nawalparasi (East) has recorded 207 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi (West) with 151, Nuwakot with 95, Gorkha with 62, Dhading with 55, Tanahun with 37 and Rasuwa with 24.

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The missing persons include 25 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and three Immigration Office personnel.

Rasuwa has reported 865 missing persons and Nuwakot 1,548, according to District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) data. Another 933 people are reported missing from hydropower projects, while 65 are missing from Makwanpur.

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The number of missing foreign nationals has been put at 592. Rescue operations have continued across the flood-affected areas, with 10,451 people rescued to date. The Nepal Army has carried out aerial rescues of 252 foreigners and 3,344 Nepali nationals.

On August 30, 15 people from a hydropower site, including five Chinese and seven Indian nationals, were rescued, according to the authorities.

A total of 411 flights have been conducted so far as part of rescue and relief operations, including seven flights on Monday.

Relief operations have also been intensified, with food and non-food supplies transported to affected areas through 37 trucks and 35 Bolero vehicles. Relief materials were also dispatched through eight helicopter flights.

Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed, leading to 8,730 total rescues by ground forces. Aircrews have conducted 363 helicopter flights, airlifting 3,081 people (including 236 foreigners) and rescuing 279 individuals directly from a flooded hydropower tunnel in recent days. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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