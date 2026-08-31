Nepal flash floods: Indian specialised team joins tunnel search and rescue operations

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 31 (ANI): A specialised tunnel search and rescue team from India, working in coordination with the Nepali Army, continues to conduct intensive rescue operations across disaster-affected hydropower tunnel sites in Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Monday.

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A specialised tunnel search and rescue team from India joined forces with the Nepali Army yesterday to undertake joint search and rescue operations at critical hydropower tunnel sites in Nepal's Chilime and Langtang regions.

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The deployment comes as security forces intensify efforts to reach workers trapped inside flood-hit underground powerhouses and tunnels following devastating flash floods across the Trishuli basin.

India's foreign ministry confirmed that the specialised team has been integrated into local operations, working side-by-side with security personnel on the ground.

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"India's tunnel rescue team joined the Nepali Army in search & rescue operations at hydropower tunnel sites in the Chilime and Langtang areas today," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

In an official statement, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu noted, "The tunnel rescue team from India worked with the Nepali Army's team to conduct search & rescue operations at hydropower tunnel sites in Chilime and Langtang area today. The team will continue to conduct search and rescue operations in close coordination with the Nepali Army."

Highlighting the importance of joint operations, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Nepal's disaster response.

"Specialised team from India for Tunnel Search & Rescue operation worked with the Nepali Army's team at hydropower tunnel sites in Chilime and Langtang area today. The team will continue to conduct search and rescue operations in close coordination with the Nepali Army."

Equipped with specialised technical tools, the Indian experts arrived to reinforce search efforts in difficult mountain terrain and narrow gorges where rising water levels and heavy debris have hindered access to underground structures. Joint search and rescue operations between the two nations remain ongoing.

Yesterday, 15 people from a hydropower site, including five Chinese and seven Indian nationals, were rescued, according to the authorities.

The death toll in the flash floods in Nepal has risen to 903, up from 788, according to the latest data released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Monday.

The disaster has also left around 4,247 people missing, while 10,451 people have been rescued so far, the data showed.

According to NDRRMA, the highest number of bodies have been recovered in Chitwan, where 272 casualties, including various human remains, have been reported. Nawalparasi (East) has recorded 207 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi (West) with 151, Nuwakot with 95, Gorkha with 62, Dhading with 55, Tanahun with 37 and Rasuwa with 24.

The missing persons include 25 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and three Immigration Office personnel.

Rasuwa has reported 865 missing persons and Nuwakot 1,548, according to District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) data. Another 933 people are reported missing from hydropower projects, while 65 are missing from Makwanpur.

The number of missing foreign nationals has been put at 592. Rescue operations have continued across the flood-affected areas, with 10,451 people rescued to date. The Nepal Army has carried out aerial rescues of 252 foreigners and 3,344 Nepali nationals. (ANI)

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