Nepal flashflood: India opens forensic labs for DNA profiling of victims’ kin

In a major step towards identifying Indians missing after the August 26 flashfloods in Nepal, the Ministry of Home Affairs had opened India’s forensic laboratory network for DNA profiling of their first-degree biological relatives, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Parents, children and siblings of those missing can have their biological samples collected and DNA profiles prepared in India for comparison with profiles obtained from unidentified mortal remains in Nepal.

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Meanwhile, Nepal on Thursday described the devastating Bhote Koshi floods as a “Himalayan tsunami”. Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said the scale of the August 26 disaster was unprecedented in Nepal’s recent memory.