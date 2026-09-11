Nepal flood death toll reaches 1,385 as authorities continue search, relief efforts

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 11 (ANI): The death toll from the Rasuwa floods has reached 1,385, while 5,130 people remain missing, according to the latest Search, Rescue and Relief update issued by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The update, issued at 11:00 am on Friday, reported casualties across several districts. Chitwan recorded the highest number of deaths at 364, followed by Nawalparasi East with 228, Nawalparasi West with 222, Nuwakot with 199 and Rasuwa with 185.

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Other reported fatalities include 77 in Gorkha, 70 in Dhading and 38 in Tanahun, while two people died during treatment in Kathmandu.

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Rescue operations have so far resulted in 13,676 people being rescued, as authorities continue search and relief efforts in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, 37 holding centres are accommodating displaced people. Nuwakot has the largest number, with 2,615 people, followed by Rasuwa with 775 and Dhading with 295.

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The government has also mobilised 21,022 security personnel, including 8,844 Nepal Army personnel, 7,975 Nepal Police personnel and 4,203 personnel from the Armed Police Force.

Authorities said relief supplies, including food and non-food materials, continue to be transported to affected districts by road and air. A temporary bridge has also been installed and brought into operation at Devighat in Nuwakot to improve connectivity.

Against the backdrop of the mounting toll, India has continued to support Nepal's rescue, relief and forensic operations, with an eighth Indian Air Force flight carrying humanitarian assistance reaching Kathmandu on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India has expedited the delivery of relief supplies, specialised equipment and expert personnel through eight special flights since August 26, sending more than 130 tonnes of relief material to Nepal.

India has also deployed 54 expert personnel to support Nepal's ongoing rescue, relief and forensic operations, the MEA said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The assistance includes standard relief supplies such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines, besides specialised equipment for tunnel and mud rescue operations, DNA profiling and other emergency requirements. (ANI)

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