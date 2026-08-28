Nepal flood death toll rises to 469; 1545 people rescued

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 28 (ANI): The death toll due to the devastating flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district rose to 469 on Friday, while 1,545 people were injured and rescued, Nepal Police said.

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According to Nepal Police, the Chitwan district recorded the highest death toll with 178 bodies recovered, followed by 110 in NP East, 44 in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in NP West and 12 in Rasuwa.

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Authorities have rescued 644 people from Rasuwa, 898 from Nuwakot and three from Dhading.

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Twenty-eight police personnel also remain missing amid the floods.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 977 people were missing as of Thursday.

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Nepal Police has deployed 4,348 personnel for rescue operations.

The catastrophic flash flood that struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26.

The Government of Nepal has dispatched NPR 25 million in cash for relief, including NPR 10 million each for Rasuwa and Nuwakot and NPR 5 million for Dhading.

The United States and the World Health Organization (WHO) have extended support and expressed solidarity with Nepal following devastating flash floods and mudslides, with Washington announcing USD 5,00,000 in assistance and the WHO dispatching emergency medical supplies.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Thursday established an Emergency Control Room (ECR) to coordinate assistance for foreign nationals affected by the devastating Bhotekoshi flash floods in Rasuwa district, which have caused massive loss of life, extensive infrastructure damage and reports of missing persons.

In a notice, the ministry said the ECR will serve as the central coordinating body for search and rescue, information verification and consular assistance for foreign nationals affected by, missing in, or otherwise connected to the flood incident.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released the names of 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli-I project in Nepal who have been rescued amid the devastating flash floods that have wreaked havoc across the Himalayan nation. The ministry said that 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable.

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed solidarity towards Nepal, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal PM Balendra Shah and said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance.

Nepal grapples with the aftermath of a major flash flood that struck the Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems. (ANI)

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