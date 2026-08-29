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Home / World / Nepal flood fury: Morgues overflow as bodies emerge downstream

Nepal flood fury: Morgues overflow as bodies emerge downstream

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PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 01:14 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Shattered Home: Matti Maya Tamang (28) reacts after meeting a friend whose village was damaged in a flashflood in Rasuwa, Nepal. Photo: Reuters
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Bodies of people swept away by the devastating Bhote Koshi floods in Nepal are being recovered far downstream, overwhelming morgues and forcing authorities to set up temporary facilities to store and identify the remains, according to a media report.

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Bodies recovered from Rasuwa and Nuwakot have been found as far downstream as Chitwan, Tanahun, Nawalparasi, Gorkha and other districts, with morgues in several areas running out of space, The Kathmandu Post reported.

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In Chitwan, where the number of recovered bodies has exceeded hospital capacity, authorities were preparing a temporary body storage centre in Bharatpur, the report said.

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An unused building of the Industrial Enterprise Development Institute on Vidhyut Road in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-10 would be converted into the facility, following a decision taken at a meeting chaired by Chitwan Chief District Officer Ganesh Aryal on Thursday, it said. Early Thursday, 137 bodies were recovered along the Chitwan stretch of the Trishuli and Narayani rivers, between Phishling and Golaghat, with recoveries continuing. The growing number of recovered bodies has also prompted families of missing people to travel to Chitwan from Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Gorkha and other districts in search of their relatives.

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