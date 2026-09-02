DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Nepal flood toll crosses 1,000 as rescue operation enters Day 7

Nepal flood toll crosses 1,000 as rescue operation enters Day 7

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:28 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A woman reacts as 16 of her family members remain missing in Nepal. Reuters
Advertisement

The death toll from the devastating Bhote Koshi floods in Nepal crossed the grim 1,000-mark on Tuesday, with 1,010 bodies having been recovered and nearly 4,000 people still unaccounted for as the massive search and rescue operation entered its seventh day.

Advertisement

More than 11,800 people have been rescued, including around 324 foreign nationals, according to the latest update issued by the Nepal Government. Around 590 foreign nationals from 39 countries remain missing.

Advertisement

Nepal has continued to coordinate with India and other international partners for specialised assistance as search operations expand and the extent of destruction becomes clearer.

Advertisement

PM Balen links devastating floods to climate change

Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Tuesday said the devastating flood that entered Rasuwa through the Bhotekoshi river bordering Tibet last week was due to climate change.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts