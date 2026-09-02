Nepal flood toll crosses 1,000 as rescue operation enters Day 7

The death toll from the devastating Bhote Koshi floods in Nepal crossed the grim 1,000-mark on Tuesday, with 1,010 bodies having been recovered and nearly 4,000 people still unaccounted for as the massive search and rescue operation entered its seventh day.

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More than 11,800 people have been rescued, including around 324 foreign nationals, according to the latest update issued by the Nepal Government. Around 590 foreign nationals from 39 countries remain missing.

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Nepal has continued to coordinate with India and other international partners for specialised assistance as search operations expand and the extent of destruction becomes clearer.

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PM Balen links devastating floods to climate change

Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Tuesday said the devastating flood that entered Rasuwa through the Bhotekoshi river bordering Tibet last week was due to climate change.