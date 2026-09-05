Nepal Flood: Two, including foreign national, rescued after 10 days from Bhote Koshi

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 5 (ANI): Ten days after the Bhotekoshi flash floods wreaked havoc in Nepal, one foreign national has been rescued alive from the tunnel of Apar Trishuli 1. Separately, one woman was rescued from Nuwakot.

The details were shared by the Nepalese Army and the Police on X.

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In the video clip by the Army, it was seen that a man was being brought out of a tunnel and taken to a helicopter, where medics started measuring his vitals.

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Meanwhile, the Nepal Police said that a joint team of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force Nepal successfully rescued one woman from Betrawati 10, Vidur, Nuwakot District.

मिति २०८३ भदौ २० गते नेपाल प्रहरी र सशस्त्र प्रहरी बल नेपालको संयुक्त टोलीले जिल्ला नुवाकोट विदुर १० वेत्रावतीबाट १ जना महिलालाई सकुशल उद्धार गरेको छ । pic.twitter.com/7St1H9bknq — Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) September 5, 2026

As rescue operations continue in full swing, the Nepalese police shared visuals from a temporary field hospital in Nuwakot as it is operating a Sample Collection Centre for DNA Testing.

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The rescue of the two individuals on Saturday comes after two people were rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project on Friday.

Citing Shri Ram Neupane, a lawmaker from the Rastriya Swatantra Party, the Kathmandu Post reported that the two men have been identified as Sanjay Sah, a mechanical foreman and Kabir Maharjan, a mechanical supervisor.

Amid catastrophic flash floods that have claimed at least 1,344 lives, the Nepalese Army and international teams are mounting massive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations to reach isolated communities in the Himalayan nation.

In Nuwakot district, military engineering units are constructing a rope bridge over the swollen Tadi River to restore ground connectivity to areas cut off from the national road network. Concurrently, air operations are working around the clock under hazardous conditions to deliver aid and rescue stranded residents.

In another post on X, the Nepalese Army, operating alongside other agencies, informed that it has deployed approximately 20 helicopters to lead search, rescue, and relief distribution efforts across the severely impacted Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts.

Despite adverse weather, mountain terrain, and a scarcity of usable helipads due to flood damage, aircrews are continuously executing drops and evacuations. Visuals released by military officials highlight the high-stakes airborne missions navigating tight valleys to reach displaced families.

India continues to assist Nepal in the HADR operations in the country.

In a major push to advance operations at Nepal's Chilime tunnel, the Indian tunnel rescue team worked in close coordination with the Nepal Army to drain accumulated water and dig deeper into the shaft, following severe flooding and landslides that swept through Rasuwa district in Nepal.

The joint effort underscored active cross-border disaster response and technical collaboration between Indian specialists and Nepalese defence forces.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, highlighted India's commitment to supporting Nepal through both technical expertise on-site and humanitarian aid for surrounding communities. (ANI)

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