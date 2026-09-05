Nepal floods: Army builds rope bridge, deploys 20 helicopters as rescue operations intensify

Nuwakot [Nepal], September 5 (ANI): Amid catastrophic flash floods that have claimed at least 1,344 lives, the Nepalese Army and international teams are mounting massive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations to reach isolated communities in the Himalayan nation.

In Nuwakot district, military engineering units are constructing a rope bridge over the swollen Tadi River to restore ground connectivity to areas cut off from the national road network. Concurrently, air operations are working around the clock under hazardous conditions to deliver aid and rescue stranded residents.

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The Nepalese Army shared visuals on X as rescue and relief operations kick into action in the Himalayan country.

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https://x.com/NepaliArmyHQ/status/2096119968261968241?s=20

In another post on X, the Nepalese Army, operating alongside other agencies, informed that it has deployed approximately 20 helicopters to lead search, rescue, and relief distribution efforts across the severely impacted Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts.

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Despite adverse weather, mountain terrain, and a scarcity of usable helipads due to flood damage, aircrews are continuously executing drops and evacuations. Visuals released by military officials highlight the high-stakes airborne missions navigating tight valleys to reach displaced families.

https://x.com/NepaliArmyHQ/status/2096119560953045044?s=20

As developments follow on the Bhote Koshi floods, the Nepal Police also shared an update in a post on X. The death toll from the tragedy stands at 1344 persons.

https://x.com/NepalPoliceHQ/status/2096135213365731736?s=20

India continues to assist Nepal in the HADR operations in the country.

In a major push to advance operations at Nepal's Chilime tunnel, the Indian tunnel rescue team worked in close coordination with the Nepal Army to drain accumulated water and dig deeper into the shaft, following severe flooding and landslides that swept through Rasuwa district in Nepal.

The joint effort underscored active cross-border disaster response and technical collaboration between Indian specialists and Nepalese defence forces.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, highlighted India's commitment to supporting Nepal through both technical expertise on-site and humanitarian aid for surrounding communities.

Specialist personnel successfully drained water logged inside the subterranean passages, allowing workers to dig deeper and secure vulnerable sections of the Chilime tunnel. Engineering teams are constructing a temporary access track to facilitate the movement of heavy machinery and high-capacity equipment directly to the tunnel mouth.

Alongside technical operations, medical officers accompanying the Indian delegation organised a medical health camp for residents in the local community, offering health check-ups and essential supplies. (ANI)

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