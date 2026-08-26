DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Nepal Floods: RSP's Kharel thanks India, says assistance from neighbours 'significant, essential'

Nepal Floods: RSP's Kharel thanks India, says assistance from neighbours 'significant, essential'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:43 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 26 (ANI): Nepal's RSP spokesperson Jagdish Kharel on Wednesday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending support to the flood-hit country, saying assistance from India and other neighbouring countries would be "very significant and essential" at this critical juncture.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Kharel said Nepal was currently carrying out a preliminary assessment of the damage caused by the flash floods and determining whether international assistance would be required.

Advertisement

"On behalf of Nepal as well as on behalf of the ruling party RSP, we would like to express sincere thanks to the people of India as well as the government of India and right now Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi for sharing the kind words regarding this flood," Kharel said.

Advertisement

He said the Nepal government, the Foreign Ministry, the Prime Minister's Office and the RSP were assessing the extent of the damage and the requirement for international support.

"The support from India and support from the neighbouring country is very significant and essential for Nepal because it has proven before also at the time of the 2015 earthquake," he said.

Advertisement

Kharel said the flash floods, triggered by the outburst of a glacial lake on the Tibetan side in China, had caused extensive loss of life and property in Nepal.

He said more than six districts had been severely affected, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Gorkha, Dhading and Chitwan, with significant damage reported to riverside infrastructure.

"The search, rescue and relief action has been rapidly carried out by the government leadership, and most of the related mechanisms are mobilised to the field," Kharel said.

On reports of several people, including Indians and other foreign nationals, missing in the floods, Kharel said the figures available at present were preliminary and had not yet been cross-verified.

"It is not cross-verified how the number of Nepali and the foreigner are missing. We have also heard and received some missing numbers from India as well as the other countries too, but still we cannot tell you very clearly," he said.

Kharel said Nepal would provide clearer information once the government receives and verifies the data. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts