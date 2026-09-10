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Home / World / Nepal floods: Toll climbs to 1,377; search operations continue for more than 5,000 missing

Nepal floods: Toll climbs to 1,377; search operations continue for more than 5,000 missing

So far, 13,656 people have been rescued from the flood-affected areas

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PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 12:56 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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A torrent of muddy water flows through the Trishuli river following a flash flood triggered by the Lende river, and merges into the Bhote Koshi river, in Trishuli, Nepal, on August 26. PTI
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The death toll due to the flash floods in Nepal rose to 1,377 on Thursday as more bodies were recovered from the affected districts, while rescue and search operations continue for more than 5,000 missing people, authorities said.

At least 364 bodies have been recovered from Chitwan district, 228 from Nawalparasi East, 222 from Nawalparasi West and 198 from Nuwakot, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

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Similarly, 178 bodies have been recovered from Rasuwa, 77 from Gorkha, 70 from Dhading and 38 from Tanahu, it said.

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Two flood victims died during treatment in Kathmandu.

The joint command of security personnel has continued search and rescue operations for the missing people, estimated to be 5,130.

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So far, 13,656 people have been rescued from the flood-affected areas.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The disaster also killed at least 43 persons on the Chinese side, while more than 500 people remain missing in Tibet, according to Chinese media reports.

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