Nepal Foreign Minister embarks on religious visit to India, to address Raisina Dialogue as well

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 10 (ANI): Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Monday embarked on a visit to India for a religious visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal announced.

According to a ministry release, Rana is scheduled to offer prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand.

"Following her visit to Jharkhand, Minister Rana will attend the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, scheduled for March 17 to 19," the Foreign Ministry mentioned in the release.

Advertisement

The event, organized by India's Ministry of External Affairs, will be attended by world leaders, including Prime Ministers and foreign ministers from various countries. Rana is set to address the dialogue as part of his official engagement. Additionally, he is expected to undergo a follow-up health check-up during his visit.

Rana was seen off at Tribhuvan International Airport by Amrit Bahadur Rai, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with other high-ranking ministry officials.

Advertisement

Earlier, Rana was on an official visit to India from August 18 to 22, 2024, at the invitation of the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. At the time, she held bilateral talks on August 19, 2024, that covered the full range of the India-Nepal bilateral partnership.

At the time, both sides noted progress made in mutually beneficial partnerships in the power sector, which opened the way to export electricity close to 1000 MW, creating an additional source of revenue for Nepal and clean energy for India.

"Noting that sports are emerging as another area of cooperation between India and Nepal, the recent facilitation of providing training for the Nepali cricket team at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru was also welcomed," a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released on August 19, 2024, highlighted.

During the visit, the Nepali Foreign Minister also called on the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to discuss further ways to strengthen India-Nepal cooperation in a variety of mutually beneficial areas. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)