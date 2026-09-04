Nepal Foreign Minister rules out climate compensation demand, says govt made no such ask from India, China or US after floods

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 4 (ANI): Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has clarified that neither he nor the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the government has sought climate-related compensation from India, China or the United States following the devastating flash floods last week, saying Kathmandu's appeal was for the global community to recognise the wider impact of climate change.

"Neither I nor anyone in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the government of Nepal has claimed or asked for compensation from India or any other country, including China or the United States," Khanal told ANI on Thursday in response to his alleged remarks seeking climate-related compensation.

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The Foreign Minister clarified that Nepal's position was focused on addressing the broader climate crisis and its impact on Himalayan communities.

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"Our call has been for the global community to look at this disaster from the perspective of climate change and the impact it's having in Nepal," he added.

Khanal noted that India, China and Nepal share environmental ecosystems, culture and heritage, and said the three countries should work together to better prepare for the impact of climate change in the Himalayas.

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He stressed that Nepal wanted the international community to look beyond one-time disaster assistance and consider the longer-term impact of rising temperatures and climate change on communities.

"Our call is for all these three countries to come together to be better prepared, but for the global community to support and particularly to look at this disaster, not just as a one-time event or just to not look at it or to look at it as a one-time support, but to think about the impact raising temperature and climate change is having in communities across the world. So it is our call; the government of Nepal's call is for the global community to come together and support smaller nations like Nepal," he said, adding that Nepal shared "similar pain, similar burden, and similar challenge" with India and China.

"We stand ready to collaborate to save our civilisation, our heritage, our culture and our future together," Khanal added.

The clarification comes amid an extensive international relief effort following the devastating floods in Nepal, with India providing emergency humanitarian assistance.

Asked about communication with the Indian government on additional areas where Nepal may require assistance, Khanal said New Delhi had been in contact with Kathmandu from the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

"In this disaster context, right after the disaster, we began to receive communication from Indian officials and they have placed all kinds of support and they have said they are standing ready to provide any support that the government of Nepal needs," he said.

Khanal said India had provided immediate relief supplies, rescue materials and forensic support, and that the two countries were communicating as new requirements emerged.

"We've been communicating as need arises and the government of India has fully supported our initiative. So in the future also, as new requirements come up, we communicate and they stand ready to provide support," he said.

India has expanded its emergency humanitarian response on Thursday by sending two additional C-130J aircraft carrying 21.5 tonnes of relief assistance to Kathmandu, including forensic kits and medical supplies, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

India's first relief aircraft arrived in Nepal on August 26 with 10 tonnes of supplies, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines. A second flight on August 27 carried 37.5 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines and food items. A subsequent consignment carried another 10 tonnes.

India later sent a fifth aircraft carrying an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines on Wednesday.

Khanal also expressed hope that India would support Nepal during reconstruction and recovery, recalling New Delhi's assistance following the 2015 earthquake and other disasters.

"The Government of India has been very generous," he said, expressing gratitude to the government and people of India for their support.

"We are very hopeful that the government of India will stand with us in the stage of reconstruction as well," Khanal said.

The death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa floods in Nepal has climbed to 1,259, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) as of 7 pm on Thursday.

The NDRRMA said Chitwan recorded the highest number of recovered bodies at 355, including unidentified human remains, followed by Nawalparasi East with 218, Nawalparasi West with 212, Nuwakot with 177, Rasuwa with 127, Gorkha with 72, Dhading with 60 and Tanahun with 38. A total of 95 bodies have been officially handed over.

The United States has also expanded its humanitarian assistance to Nepal. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said two US military cargo aircraft delivered 5,000 specialised disaster victim recovery supplies, 500 first aid kits, stretchers and front-end loaders to support Nepal-led search, rescue and recovery operations.

The crisis began after a catastrophic flash flood struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems and causing widespread destruction.

Against the backdrop of the disaster and ongoing international relief efforts, Khanal's remarks seek to clarify that Nepal's call for climate-related global support should not be interpreted as a demand for compensation from India, China or the United States. (ANI)

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