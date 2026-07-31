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Home / World / Nepal: Foundation stone laid for construction of Secondary School with Indian financial assistance

Nepal: Foundation stone laid for construction of Secondary School with Indian financial assistance

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ANI
Updated At : 07:43 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Kathmandu [Nepal], July 31 (ANI): The foundation stone for the construction of a secondary school being built with Indian financial assistance of approximately 32 million Nepali Rupees in Lumbini was laid on Friday, making it the 8th High Impact Community Development Project in the Banke district of Nepal.

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The details were shared by the Indian Embassy in Nepal in a press release on Friday.

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The foundation stone was laid in Lumbini Shree Jana Kalyan Secondary School, Khajura Rural Municipality -4, Banke district in Lumbini province of Nepal.

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It was jointly laid today by Gitanjali Brandon, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, and Dambar Bahadur B.K, Chairman, Khajura Rural Municipality.

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"The School Building is being built with Government of India's financial assistance of Nepali Rupees 32 million approximately. This High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), will be implemented through the Khajura Rural Municipality, Banke. It is the 8th HICDP being undertaken in Banke district of Nepal," the statement noted.

The statement noted that the Chairman of Khajura Rural Municipality, Banke and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India, and expressed confidence that the new infrastructure would help enhance the learning environment for students and educators in the Khajura Rural Municipality.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Operation Theatre Building of Rapti Eye Hospital, Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City-4, Dang, Lumbini Province, Nepal, built with the Government of India's financial assistance, was jointly inaugurated by Gitanjali Brandon, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, and Tikaram Khadka, Mayor, Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City, Dang.

According to the Embassy of India in Nepal, the construction of the double-storied Operation Theatre building was undertaken as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), which was implemented through Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City, Dang. It is the 7th HICDP in Dang district of Nepal.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation.

The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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