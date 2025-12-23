DT
Home / World / Nepal: Foundation stone laid for construction of Shree Ninyukharka Secondary School Building by Indian assistance

Nepal: Foundation stone laid for construction of Shree Ninyukharka Secondary School Building by Indian assistance

ANI
Updated At : 08:15 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
Lumbini [Nepal], December 23 (ANI): The foundation stone laying ceremony for a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) in Lumbini was jointly laid today by Gitanjali Brandon, Counsellor, Embassy of India in Kathmandu, and Bhupal Pokharel, Chairman, Dhurkot Rural Municipality, Gulmi, as per an official statement by the Indian Embassy in Nepal on Tuesday.

The statement highlighted that the foundation stone was laid for the construction of Shree Ninyukharka Secondary School Building, Dhurkot Rural Municipality-3, Gulmi District. The School Building of Shree Ninyukharka Secondary School at Dhurkot Rural Municipality-3, is being built with Government of India's financial assistance of amount NRs.38 million.

The new infrastructure will have a two-storeyed school building with class rooms and allied facilities including furniture. The project has been taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), and will be implemented through the Dhurkot Rural Municipality, Gulmi.

The statement noted that Chairman, Dhurkot Rural Municipality, School Management and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India.

Earlier in October, in a gesture underscoring the deep-rooted and enduring partnership between India and Nepal, the Government of India donated 81 school buses to various educational institutions across 48 districts of Nepal.

In April, the foundation stone for the construction of Shree Panchayat Secondary School Building at Sundarharaicha Municipality, Morang, under Indian assistance.

The foundation stone was laid jointly by Panchakarna Rai, Minister of Social Development, Koshi Province; Kedar Prasad Guragain, Mayor, Sundarharaicha Municipality, Morang; and Garima Nautiyal, Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

The school building of Shree Panchayat Secondary School is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance at a project cost of NRs 28.10 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation.'

As close neighbours and development partners, India and Nepal engage in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation in various areas. The implementation of the HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in reinforcing the efforts of the Government of Nepal in achieving growth and development. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

