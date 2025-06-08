Kathmandu [Nepal], June 8 (ANI): The foundation stone for the construction of a hostel building and canteen block for Shree Dibya Deep Secondary School at Lomanthang Rural Municipality in Nepal's Mustang to be built under Indian aid was laid on Sunday.

Advertisement

As per a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the foundation stone was jointly laid by Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Tasi Nharbu Gurung, Chairman, Lomanthang Rural Municipality, Mustang.

Advertisement

"The hostel building and canteen block for Shree Dibya Deep Secondary School is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance at the project cost of NRs. 37.60 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'," the Indian Embassy in Nepal stated in a release.

Advertisement

The Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' is being utilised for the construction of a hostel building with a toilet, bathrooms, a kitchen block with a dining hall, rest rooms and other allied facilities, according to the release. The project is being taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and is being implemented through Lomanthang Rural Municipality, Mustang.

Shree Dibya Deep Secondary School is the only high school in Upper Mustang. It caters to children living in Loghekar Damodar Kunda Rural Municipality and Lomanthang Rural Municipality. The school seeks to provide quality education through experienced and motivated teachers, according to the release.

On the occasion, Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India in Nepal, expressed happiness over "the growth, expansion and diversification of India-Nepal development partnership over the years." He reiterated the Government of India's commitment towards further deepening and strengthening this partnership-based on the priorities of the Government and people of Nepal.

https://x.com/IndiaInNepal/status/1931715393166758026

The Chairman, Lomanthang Rural Municipality, Mustang, political representatives, Chairperson, School Management and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Indian government to the people of Nepal. They expressed confidence that the infrastructure being created would help create a better learning environment for the students of Shree Dibya Deep Secondary School in Mustang.

As part of his ongoing visit to Mustang, the Deputy Chief of Mission also visited the Lowo Nyiphug Namdrol Norbuling Monastic School in Lomanthang, Mustang. The dormitory building of this Monastic School is currently being built with the Government of India's financial assistance at a project cost of NRs. 41.40 million as an HICDP.

Since 2003, the Government of India has undertaken 573 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors, including education, health, road and bridges, river training, drinking water, electrification, agriculture, culture and social welfare. These projects are spread across the seven provinces of Nepal.

Out of 573 projects, 59 projects are in Gandaki Province, including 17 projects in Mustang. In addition to these, the Government of India has also gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal to date.

Out of these, 119 ambulances and 40 school buses have been gifted to various institutions in Gandaki province, including 11 ambulances and five school buses in Mustang. These vehicles are helping enhance accessibility to education and health services in the region.

In a press release, the Indian Embassy in Nepal stated, "As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the growth and development of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)