Nepal glacier collapse caught on camera: How 20-km debris flow reached Gyirong Port

A tourist filming the mountainous landscape in Gyirong County in China’s Xizang Autonomous Region accidentally captured what experts believe was the high-altitude glacier collapse that triggered the deadly mudslide at Gyirong Port on the Nepal-China border.

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According to a China Xinhua News report, Kang Shichang, director of the Institute of Mountain Hazards and Environment under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, confirmed that the location visible in the video corresponds with the area identified in remote-sensing imagery as the source of the disaster.

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The footage is believed to show the glacier collapse on the Nepalese side that set off the chain of events leading to the mudslide at Gyirong Port, the report said.

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A tourist filming the scenery in Gyirong County, China's Xizang Autonomous Region, accidentally captured the moment of a high-altitude glacier collapse in Nepal. Kang Shichang, director of the Institute of Mountain Hazards and Environment under the Chinese Academy of Sciences,… pic.twitter.com/Sc3lIbjKWo — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 29, 2026

The disaster struck on August 26, when an ice-rock collapse in the high-altitude region of Nepal sent huge quantities of ice, rock and debris down the mountain valleys. The material developed into a powerful debris flow that crossed towards China and devastated the Gyirong Port area in Xizang.

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Chinese media reported that the glacier collapse occurred at an elevation of about 5,140 metres and covered an area of roughly 620,000 square metres. The resulting debris flow travelled nearly 20 kilometres, dropping about 3,300 metres in elevation before reaching Gyirong Port in around seven minutes.

The disaster caused extensive destruction on both sides of the Nepal-China border, with villages, roads, bridges and other infrastructure damaged or swept away.

Barrier lake raises fresh concerns

China has warned that a newly formed barrier lake upstream faces a high risk of breaching and flooding downstream areas.

On Thursday, China sounded a Level-IV alert over the lake at the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers. A five-person monitoring post has been set up to keep the lake under constant observation and guard against potential secondary disasters, PTI reported.

China also conveyed the alert to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs after detecting changes in the lake, including a gradual darkening of the water. Beijing has said its modelling suggests that if the natural barrier partially collapses, the resulting surge could send a maximum flow of about 500 cubic metres per second into the river system.

The worsening weather has already complicated rescue efforts in Nepal. Operations in the Trishuli region were temporarily suspended after heavy rain intensified, raising the river level and forcing authorities to halt helicopter operations.

Rescue operations continue

The flash floods have killed 626 people on the Nepalese side, while seven fatalities have been confirmed in Tibet, according to a PTI report. Nearly 2,500 stranded people, including 163 foreigners, have been evacuated in Nepal.

According to the Nepal Army’s Public Relations Directorate, 2,465 people have been evacuated so far, including 113 Indians, 26 Chinese, 15 South Koreans, four Germans, two each from Italy and the US, and one Omani national.

As many as 191 workers were evacuated from tunnels of hydropower projects in Trishuli and Rasuwa, while 2,265 of those evacuated were rescued by helicopters and 200 through land routes.

Situation in Tibet

In Tibet, 554 people remain missing, including 260 identified as foreign nationals, though their nationalities have not been released.

Chinese officials said more than 1,000 people, including 555 tourists and 499 locals, had been evacuated from Gyirong County. No tourist remains stranded in the area now, official media reported.

A large number of Indian pilgrims are visiting Tibet for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. Some were reportedly at the immigration building at the Tibet-Nepal border when it was hit by the flash flood.