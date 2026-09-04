Nepal has not asked for any compensation from India, says Nepal Foreign Minister

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 4 (ANI): Clarifying reports regarding climate-related disaster claims following catastrophic flash floods in Nepal, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal emphasised that Kathmandu has not sought financial compensation from India.

Speaking with ANI, Khanal dismissed reports that Nepal had formally demanded climate compensation from its regional neighbour.

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"Neither I nor anyone in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Government of Nepal has claimed or asked for compensation from India or any other country, including China or the United States," Khanal stated. "Our call has been for the global community to look at this disaster from the perspective of climate change and the impact it's having in Nepal," said Khanal.

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Highlighting the shared ecological geography across the Himalayan region, the Foreign Minister urged collective preparedness over diplomatic friction.

"I've also mentioned that all three countries — China, India, and Nepal face and share similar environmental ecosystems. We are all impacted by climate change in the Himalayas as well. Our call is for all these three countries to come together to be better prepared, but also for the global community to support and, particularly, to look at this disaster not just as a one-time event or to look at this as one-time support, but to think about the impact rising temperatures and climate change are having on communities across the world. It is our call for the global community to come together and support smaller nations like Nepal," he said.

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Expressing deep gratitude for New Delhi's immediate relief efforts, Khanal called for unified regional cooperation to address shared Himalayan climate challenges.

"We stand ready to collaborate to save our civilisation, our heritage, our culture and our future together," Khanal added.

The Foreign Minister’s clarification comes amidst extensive search, rescue, and rehabilitation operations in flood-affected regions. India was among the first nations to extend humanitarian aid to Nepal during the crisis, dispatching emergency rescue gear, modular bridge equipment, dewatering pumps, and essential relief materials.

Asked about communication with the Indian government on additional areas where Nepal may require assistance, Khanal said New Delhi had been in contact with Kathmandu from the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

"In this disaster context, right after the disaster, we began to receive communication from Indian officials and they have provided all kinds of support and they have said they are standing ready to provide any support that the government of Nepal needs," he said.

New Delhi mobilised multiple airlifts carrying tens of tonnes of relief materials, including medical supplies, generators, solar lamps, tents, and water purification units to support displaced communities.

India's first relief aircraft arrived in Nepal on August 26 with 10 tonnes of supplies, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines. A second flight on August 27 carried 37.5 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines and food items. A subsequent consignment carried another 10 tonnes.

India later sent a fifth aircraft carrying an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines on Wednesday.

Khanal said India had provided immediate relief supplies, rescue materials and forensic support, and that the two countries were communicating as new requirements emerged.

"We've been communicating as need arises and the government of India has fully supported our initiative. So in the future also, as new requirements come up, we communicate and they stand ready to provide support," he said. The death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa floods in Nepal has climbed to 1,259, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) as of 7 pm on Thursday. (ANI)

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