Nepal heads for nomination filing today for upcoming March 5 polls

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 20 (ANI): Nomination filing is set for Tuesday in all the 165 constituencies across Nepal as the Himalayan Nation marches towards the March 5 election to elect new members for its House of Representatives.

The Election Commission has announced that all the preparations for the nomination filing have been completed, with election offices established in all 165 constituencies nationwide.

The nomination filing is set to begin form 10 AM (Local Time) and close after 5 PM (Local Time). The Commission has urged political parties and candidates to maintain discipline during the registration process and to approach election offices peacefully and with dignity.

To reduce crowding and facilitate a smooth registration process, the Commission has fixed specific time slots for major political parties and candidates.

Earlier, the Commission published the final list of candidates under the proportional representation system. Of the total 275 members of the House of Representatives, 110 will be elected through the proportional system, while 165 will be elected through the direct electoral system.

An interim government formed for election purposes following the Gen-Z protests on September 8 and 9 has arranged the necessary resources for the polls. The process of selecting police personnel for election security has already begun.

Most political parties have finalized their candidates, though some selections remain pending. The Nepali Congress stated that it is still in the process of selecting candidates in some constituencies, while the CPN-UML has completed candidate selection for all constituencies.

Candidates must be present in person and submit copies of their citizenship certificates or voter ID cards, along with proof that their names appear on the final voter list of a municipality or rural municipality. The Commission has also requested candidates to bring other required documents.

The Election Commission has expressed confidence that the candidate nomination process will proceed smoothly and peacefully across the country.

This election is being held following the dissolution of the House of Representatives in 2079 BS amid the protests last September. (ANI)

