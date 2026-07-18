Nepal: Indian Embassy celebrates Reading Month with library tour, book discussion

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 18 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Kathmandu celebrated National Reading Month by organising a guided tour of the Nepal Bharat Library for high school students in Nepal, along with an interactive discussion on books and the importance of reading.

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Sharing details of the programme, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, in a post on X on Friday, said that the event aimed to encourage a culture of reading and learning among students.

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"Celebrating the joy of reading! The Embassy of India in Kathmandu celebrated the National Reading Month, including through a guided tour of the Nepal Bharat Library for high school students in Nepal," the embassy said.

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The students also took part in a discussion on the book ISRO: A Personal History, where they exchanged views on their favourite books and shared their perspectives on reading and knowledge.

"The embassy said the interaction reflected the students' enthusiasm for reading and learning.

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The students also participated in an engaging discussion on the book ISRO: A Personal History and enthusiastically exchanged views on their favourite books, reflecting the passion for reading and learning," the post added.

The National Reading Month, observed annually in India from June 19 to July 18, is being celebrated with a series of reading and literacy activities aimed at promoting reading and digital reading habits among students and underprivileged communities across the country.

The month-long observance begins with National Reading Day on June 19, commemorating the contributions of PN Panicker, who is widely recognised as the "Father of the Library and Literacy Movement in Kerala".

The month-long celebration seeks to inculcate reading and digital reading habits among school students and underprivileged sections of society, contributing towards the goal of universalisation of education.

The initiative aims to foster a culture of reading, improve access to knowledge resources and encourage lifelong learning among communities across India. (ANI)

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