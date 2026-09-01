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Home / World / Nepal: Indian forensic team begins DNA analysis to identify flash flood victims

Nepal: Indian forensic team begins DNA analysis to identify flash flood victims

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ANI
Updated At : 11:22 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Kathmandu [Nepal], September 1 (ANI): A 19-member Indian forensic team has begun analysing DNA samples alongside forensic experts to assist in identifying people affected by the recent flash floods in Nepal, the Indian Embassy stated on Tuesday.

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The team has commenced the analysis at the Nepal Police Central Forensic Science Laboratory and the National Forensic Science Laboratory in the Khumaltar area of Kathmandu Valley.

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The Indian experts are working with their counterparts to speed up the processing of DNA samples collected from flood-affected areas and help establish the identities of victims and missing persons, according to the Embassy.

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"The deployment of the Indian forensic team is part of ongoing efforts to support Nepal in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, which caused significant loss of life and left several people unaccounted for," the Embassy said.

Nepal Police said 1,068 bodies had been recovered by Tuesday evening, of which 400 had only partial remains, complicating the identification process.

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With the death toll continuing to rise following last week's deadly floods, authorities have collected DNA samples from several unclaimed bodies to support identification efforts in the future.

Chitwan district has reported the highest number of recovered bodies so far. Authorities have buried hundreds of bodies in open spaces along riverbanks after collecting DNA samples for future identification.

According to Nepal Police, 4,606 people remain unaccounted for, including 583 foreigners, raising concerns that the death toll could increase further.

Authorities said efforts are continuing to trace people who remain unaccounted for at various hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts.

At the request of the government, India and China have deployed technical teams to support search and rescue operations inside hydropower tunnels.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the bodies of people who lost their lives in the floods and those who remain unidentified are being managed in accordance with the law and through scientific procedures.

"The government is managing only those bodies that are found in an unidentifiable condition, while preserving DNA samples and other evidence that could assist in their identification," he said. "The bodies are being managed with the assistance of the Nepali Army, Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force, Nepal. Identified bodies are being handed over to their families." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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