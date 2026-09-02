Nepal initiates temporary burials, deploys multinational search; Rescue and DNA sampling teams to identify flood victims

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 2 (ANI): Nepal has begun performing temporary burials for flood victims as search and rescue operations are proceeding around the clock in northern and central parts of the country following the catastrophic Bhote Koshi River flash floods, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

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Addressing the fifth daily press briefing in Kathmandu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri provided a comprehensive update on the multinational effort, confirming that 11,993 people have been rescued, 1,114 bodies have been recovered, and approximately 3,900 individuals remain missing.

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"Our search and rescue operations continue, while providing urgent relief to affected people, both Nepali and foreign nationals. As our Rt. Hon. Prime Minister just mentioned in his address to Parliament, the Government continues to mobilise all available resources for this purpose," Chhetri said.

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He urged families of missing persons to submit DNA samples to assist international forensic teams in identifying victims.

"I would also like to reiterate that, in view of the difficult circumstances and the increasing number of recovered mortal remains, the concerned authorities have started temporary burial after completing necessary forensic procedures. The process is designed to facilitate identification at a later stage and enable families to receive the mortal remains of their loved ones for final rites once identification is established," Chhetri added.

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Chhetri appealed directly to relatives, stating, "For this purpose, we request again the immediate family members of those missing to contact Nepal Police Hospital, Maharajgunj, Kathmandu or nearest District Police Office in Nepal."

The spokesperson added that a 19-member Indian Forensic Team is analysing DNA samples in Nepal, joined by a 5-member team from China and specialised personnel from South Korea and Singapore.

"The 19-member Indian Forensic Team continues to work on DNA sample analysis in collaboration with Nepal Police. A 5-member specilised forensic team from China arrived yesterday and has since joined the ongoing work by the Nepal Police to expedite the processing and analysis of DNA samples. To expedite the process, a Disaster Victim Identification Team of 6 individuals from Singapore has also arrived, while additional 13 members are coming today with DNA testing equipment. More members will join this team with high-capacity drones and other logistics tomorrow. An additional Korean Forensic Team has also joined the work recently with necessary equipment and instruments," he said.

He further highlighted that rescue teams from the Nepali Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force are deployed alongside international experts from India, China, and the Republic of Korea to reach individuals trapped in mud-filled subterranean hydropower structures.

"The Indian Tunnel Rescue Team is working closely with the Nepali Rescue Teams in two locations: Langtang and Chilime," Chhetri reported. "Some work is done towards opening the tunnel, but due to mud and boulders filling the inner side of the tunnel, more needs to be done."

Chhetri noted that the Chinese Tunnel Rescue Team has opened parts of the tunnel at Upper Trisuli 3A, while the Korean Tunnel Rescue Team is collaborating with Nepali units at Upper Trisuli 1, with additional logistics expected from South Korea to accelerate operations. Specialised equipment, drones, and load carriers supplied by partner nations are being deployed across affected sectors.

The spokesperson further noted that to date, over 300 foreign nationals have been rescued, with 5 confirmed in contact and safe. However, approximately 590 foreign citizens from 34 countries remain missing.

The Ministry's Emergency Control Room is coordinating directly with foreign diplomatic missions and families. Diplomatic coordination with Chinese authorities has facilitated the return of approximately 2,500 pilgrims en route to and from Mount Kailash via the Hilsa and Tatopani border points, as well as air routes from Lhasa, the spokesperson noted.

Meanwhile, officials are arranging the return of roughly 1,500 Nepali nationals and 176 cargo containers currently stranded in Kerung, China, while investigating reports of about 100 missing Nepalis on the Chinese side of the border.

The spokesperson also noted that over 2,500 pilgrims and travellers returning from Mount Kailash have been safely evacuated through the Hilsa and Tatopani border points in coordination with Chinese authorities.

Preliminary assessments are underway to map out structural damage to bridges, roads, homes, and energy infrastructure. To support ongoing fieldwork, Nepal has formally requested international deliveries of LiDAR technology, belly bridges, body bags, refrigerated storage units, gene sequencers, and additional DNA testing kits.

"This remains an exceptionally painful time for Nepal. Our priority remains clear: to continue our search and rescue operations, find those who are still missing and continue supporting everyone affected. We are deeply grateful to our neighbours, friendly countries, international organisations and partners for standing with Nepal with solidarity and assistance at this difficult hour," Chhetri stated.

Earlier in the day, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah told Parliament that the catastrophic Bhotekoshi River flood of August 26, which has left nearly 4,000 people missing, stands as a stark warning of escalating climate risks in the Himalayan region and called on the international community to share responsibility for mitigating its impacts.

In a detailed address to the House, the prime minister said experts have identified the disaster- one of the largest in the region- as resulting from an avalanche of snow and rock in the high Himalayas.

"This is a serious signal that, alongside climate change, the risks we must bear in the Himalayan region are increasing. We must be aware of this, and the time has also come for us to present, forcefully, before the international community, the disasters we are suffering because of climate change. Climate change is a product of the whole world's contribution; mitigating and managing its effects is the shared responsibility of the global community," Prime Minister Shah said.

The flood struck riverside settlements in Rasuwa district on the morning of August 26, rapidly affecting neighbouring areas including Nuwakot and Dhading.

The Prime Minister noted that Nepal has already received messages of goodwill and material assistance from multiple countries and multilateral partners, including India, China, the United States, Japan, the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, the European Union and the United Nations. (ANI)

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