Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki to expand cabinet today

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 21 (ANI): Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki is set to expand her cabinet this evening, with seven new ministers expected to be inducted.

"Interim Government head Sushila Karki will be inducting seven new ministers on board," the official from the President's Office told ANI.

Details regarding the portfolios of the new ministers and their respective responsibilities are yet to be officially disclosed.

The announcement comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen the interim government after the Gen Z-led movement that has transformed the country's political landscape.

Earlier in the day, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava met with Kulman Ghising, Minister for Energy, Urban Development and Physical Infrastructure, at the Ministry office in Singha Durbar.

Ambassador Srivastava reached the office of Ghising, where he reaffirmed support for the development of critical sectors of Nepal.

This comes in line with India's continued diplomatic engagement following Nepal's recent political transition.

Ghising is one of the key ministers on board the interim government formed after the Gen-Z revolution of the first week of September.

"India has played an important role in Nepal's infrastructure and energy sectors, and we look forward to further strengthening that cooperation," Ghising noted.

His recent meetings with key members of the interim cabinet signal India's interest in fostering close ties and offering strategic cooperation during Nepal's transitional phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week also held a telephonic conversation with the newly appointed Prime Minister of the interim government, Sushila Karki, on Thursday.

Sushila Karki, Nepal's first female Chief Justice and now the country's first female Prime Minister, is backed by the Gen Z-led movement that has transformed Nepal's political landscape.

Referred to as the Gen-Z revolution, it brought down the regime of KP Sharma Oli; however, the movement claimed 74 lives when police used lethal force against protesters.

The interim Prime Minister Karki will hold the position till the first week of March 2026, when the election has been called, which will choose a new executive head, bidding farewell to her.

The protests on September 8, primarily led by Gen Z youth activists, were sparked by growing frustration over corruption, a lack of accountability, and the perceived failure of political elites, triggered by the Nepalese government's ban on social media.

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on 12 September after the widespread protests.

Her appointment as the interim PM came after the protesters collectively endorsed her name as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread protests. (ANI)

