Home / World / Nepal interim PM urge caution as rain batters nation, claims govt fully prepared for rescue, relief operations

Nepal interim PM urge caution as rain batters nation, claims govt fully prepared for rescue, relief operations

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Oct 04, 2025 IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], October 4 (ANI): Nepal's interim government's Prime Minister Sushila Karki has urged caution as continuous rainfall across the country has triggered risks of floods, landslides, and inundation.

In a recorded video statement, the Nepali Prime Minister also claimed that the government is fully prepared for rescue and relief operations, highlighting forecasts that heavy rainfall is likely to persist for another two days.

"According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, there is a possibility of continuous rain for two more days. We are at high risk of floods, landslides, inundation and erosion, and the risk situation is increasing. Currently, the flow of rivers and streams is at a high alert level, and there is a high possibility that it may go to a danger level due to continuous rain. There is also a risk of landslides in many places. In this challenging time, I would like to assure all citizens that government agencies are fully prepared with high morale for rescue and relief despite the adverse natural conditions. At this time, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, Nepal Army, administration, health workers, other service agencies, and emergency services are on standby 24 hours a day to provide immediate assistance to citizens and secure vulnerable areas," the interim Prime Minister said.

Monitoring of key highways and infrastructure is underway, the Prime Minister added, with a commitment to reopen road links as soon as conditions permit.

Appealing directly to the public, Karki said: "Wherever you are, stay safe and encourage others to remain safe. Do not travel unless absolutely necessary. Avoid crossing floodwaters or landslide-prone areas."

She also urged residents in flood- and landslide-risk zones to prioritise the safety of life and property, and to follow official alerts and instructions issued by police and disaster management authorities.

"Your safety is our primary concern. Do not hesitate to seek necessary assistance. Assessing the risk of potential disasters, the government has decided to declare public holidays across the country on Ashoj 19 and 20, 2082 (October 5 and 6, 2025)," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

