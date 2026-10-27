Nepal issues high alert as Cyclone Arnab threatens heavy rain, winds, avalanches

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 27 (ANI): Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Tuesday called on the public, local governments and all concerned agencies to remain on high alert from October 29 to 31 as Cyclone Arnab strengthens in the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds and elevated risks of flooding, snowfall and avalanches in various parts of the country.

The advisory draws on a special post-monsoon bulletin from the Department of Meteorology. According to that assessment, “Cyclone Arnab is gaining strength and is likely to become a very severe system. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in India on October 28. Its influence on Nepal is projected to begin on the night of Thursday, October 29.”

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Five of the seven provinces- Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh, Gandaki and Lumbini are expected to experience the most significant impacts on Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31.

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Meteorological analysis indicates rainfall of up to moderate intensity, accompanied by thunder, lightning and wind, is likely across many locations in these provinces. Heavy rainfall is possible in a few places, raising concerns about localised flooding and disruption to daily activities.

In Karnali and Sudurpashchim provinces, the outlook is for moderate rainfall with thunder, lightning and wind in some areas, with the possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two locations.

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High-hill and Himalayan zones across all the provinces named in the bulletin face a particularly high risk of heavy snowfall, snowstorms and avalanches. These conditions could affect remote communities, trekking routes and high-altitude settlements at a time when post-monsoon weather is typically more stable.

In its official statement, the NDRRMA said: “Therefore, to reduce potential risks, all concerned are requested to remain on high alert from 29 to 31 October and to take, and arrange for others to take, the following preparedness measures.”

The authority specifically advised tourists to avoid travelling to high-hill and Himalayan areas during the alert period. Those already present in such locations were urged to remain in safe places until conditions improve.

Officials noted that road and air transport, along with other aspects of daily life, may face disruption and recommended that people avoid travel unless it is essential.

Residents were also cautioned against staying in high-risk zones, particularly along riverbanks that could be affected by potential flooding.

The NDRRMA emphasised the importance of staying informed by regularly monitoring, following and complying with the latest weather forecasts and early warnings issued by the Authority itself, the Nepal Meteorological Department and other relevant official agencies. For weather information, the public can contact 1155.

In the event of a disaster, assistance is available through 1234 (NEOC/DEOC), 100 (Nepal Police), 1114 (Armed Police Force, Nepal) or 1144 (Tourist Police).

The notice was signed by Under Secretary and Spokesperson Ram Bahadur K.C. on Tuesday. Authorities stressed that continuous attention to official updates remains essential as the weather system approaches and moves across the region. Local administrations, emergency services and communities in the potentially affected provinces have been placed on notice to implement the recommended preparedness steps in order to minimise risks to life and property during the expected period of adverse weather. (ANI)

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