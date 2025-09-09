Nepal lifts ban on social media after 19 protestors killed in a single day, PM not to resign

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 9 (ANI): The Government of Nepal has lifted the ban on social media after 19 protestors were killed on Monday, who were on the streets demanding measures to curb corruption and end the ban.

An emergency cabinet meeting held on Monday evening decided to end the ban, which had started from September 4, with the government alleging that social media companies were non-compliant with the registration requirements in Nepal.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli issued a statement late on Monday evening after the killing spree, announcing that the social media ban has been lifted. In the statement, Oli rather blamed "infiltrating" groups behind Monday's violence rather than taking responsibility for the incident.

"The Prime Minister will not resign now," Prithivi Subba Gurung, the Minister for Communication, Information and Technology, who is also the government spokesperson, confirmed.

Following the government's decision, the social media sites including Facebook, YouTube and X have been accessible past midnight on Tuesday.

The KP Sharma Oli-led government defended the ban as a means to curb the spread of fake news. However, the move was criticized by rights groups who said it was a tool for censorship.

The protestors, especially college and school-going students, had pointed to a broader frustration over shrinking economic opportunities and persistent corruption.

At least 17 people were killed in the capital city of Kathmandu, while two others died in the eastern city of Itahari.

The protest under the banner of Gen-Z Nepal saw a spree of shooting by the security forces as they tried to break into the parliament. Police had indiscriminately fired upon the protestors with live rounds, followed by tear gas.

Following the incident, the embassies of Australia, Finland, France, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States in Nepal have issued a joint statement expressing deep sorrow over the violence that erupted during Monday's Gen-Z-led protests in Kathmandu and other parts of the country.

In the statement, the seven diplomatic missions extended their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to all those affected by the unrest. They also wished a swift and full recovery to the injured.

"We are deeply saddened by the violence seen in Kathmandu and elsewhere in Nepal on Monday, including the tragic loss of life and injury during demonstrations," the statement read.

The embassies jointly reaffirmed their governments' strong support for universal human rights, particularly the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

"We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid further escalation, and ensure that these fundamental rights are protected," the statement concluded.

The United Nations Human Rights Office (UNHRO) has also called for a prompt and transparent investigation into the killing and injury of protesters during demonstrations in Nepal on Monday.

The protests, organized by youth groups against corruption and the government's recent ban on social media platforms, turned violent after allegations of excessive use of force by security personnel. "We are shocked by the killings and injury of protesters in Nepal today and urge a prompt and transparent investigation," UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

The UN body expressed concern over what it described as "deeply worrying allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force" by security forces. It urged authorities to respect and ensure the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

At least 19 people were killed and scores of others injured as police used excessive force against the protest spearheaded by Gen Z against rampant corruption and attempts to curb freedom of speech on Monday. "All security forces must comply with the basic principles on the use of force and firearms by law enforcement officials," Shamdasani stressed.

The statement also highlighted Nepal's vibrant democratic tradition and active civic space, encouraging dialogue as the best way to address the grievances of young people. "We urge reconsideration of measures to regulate social media to ensure they comply with Nepal's human rights obligations," the spokesperson added.

The UN's call comes amid growing public discontent, particularly among the country's youth, who have accused the government of silencing dissent through restrictions on digital platforms. (ANI)

