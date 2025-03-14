Nepal: Madhyamiki Parikrama, the 'Mahakumbha of Mithila' concludes after stop-overs in India

Janakpurdham [Nepal], March 14 (ANI): The 15-day Mithila Madhyamiki Parikrama, Nepal's longest religious pilgrimage has come to an end after pilgrims returned to Janakpurdham on Friday.

The 120 km pilgrimage expanding to India with stopovers at four locations is also called the "Mahakumbha of Mithila."

The pilgrimage formally concluded after the participants circumambulated the inner sanctum of Janakpurdham on Friday morning. According to tradition, Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated in Janakpurdham following the completion of the Mithila Madhyamiki Parikrama. The pilgrims, who walked barefoot for 15 days, visited 15 historical sites, drawing a sacred line at the Kalyaneshwar site in India at the beginning of the Parikrama.

"After taking part in the Mithila Madhyamiki Parikrama a person gets rid of sins, it not only is the belief but also folklore. It is driven by benevolence. It is something the people of Mithila would always want, Mithila Dham also is the in-laws' place of Lord Ram and it always has been one of the dear places for people since the ancient setting to the time period now," a Saint from Janakpur told ANI.

Over one hundred thousand devotees before entering Janakpurdham, erased the line, signifying the completion of their journey. Upon return from the pilgrimage, the pilgrims are staying at Rang Bhoomi Maidan, Baraha Bigha, Tirhutiya Gachhi and the Ram and Janaki Temples in Janakpurdham.

Upon completion of the pilgrimage, the devotees bathed in the sacred Ganga Sagar and Dhanusha Sagar ponds and offered prayers at various shrines and temples in Janakpurdham.

On the Aunsi Tithi of Falgun Krishna Paksha, the Dola (palanquin) of Lord Ram was brought from Mithila Bihari Temple in Kachuri, Mithila Bihari Municipality-8, Dhanusha, while the palanquin of Goddess Sita was taken out from Sundar Sadan, Janakpurdham-8. Both Dolas arrived in Janakpurdham on Fagu Purnima.

"The Antargriha Parikrama (Madhyamiki Parikrama) is held imagining Goddess Janaki seated in the middle and devotees circumambulate along the path. It is also called Panchakoshi Parikrama and the devotees undergoing this pilgrimage take dips in Ganga Sagar, Dhanush Sagar and worship at various temples in Janakpurdham. Upon completing these rituals only would they return to their home. It is also considered a penance, and it is followed by a strong belief that people who are unable to walk will be able to complete distances on foot," Amar Chandra, a devotee told ANI.

During the journey, devotees rested at 11 locations in Nepal and four in India, walking 90 kilometers in Nepal and 30 kilometers in India, covering a total of 120 kilometers barefoot before reaching Janakpurdham.

Thousands of devotees, including saints and common people, took part in the Parikrama. The pilgrims have been warmly welcomed at various locations in Janakpurdham. The Parikrama began on last week of February, from the Mithila Bihari Temple of Kachuri, Janakpurdham, and, after passing through 15 sites in Nepal and India, arrived in Janakpur on Friday.

After resting for a night, the devotees participated in the Antargriha Parikrama, also called Panchakoshi Parikrama because it covers a distance of five Koshes (approximately 16 kilometres) from Pidari Chowk to Pidari Chowk via Mills Area, Bhanu Chowk, Kadam Chowk, Bishara Chowk, Murali, Bhamarpura and Gyankup, and formally finished the religious rally. Those who cannot walk the full Madhyamiki Parikrama also participate in the Antargriha ritual.

According to the text Mithila Mahatmya, this annual circumambulation started in the 18th century. Taking part in the Parikrama, which goes around special sites in the ancient Mithila kingdom, brings merit.

People try walking the Parikrama at least once in their lifetime because doing so is believed to bring salvation (Moksha) after death. Saints believe that this circumambulation was started to enable people to see the places Ram and Sita visited.

This Parikrama starts every year on the first new moon day of the Nepali month of Falgun.

The final step of this journey is the barefoot walk in the inner area around a circle of 120 kilometres keeping Janakpurdham, the capital of ancient Mithila of Madhes, in the centre.

There has been a tradition to circumambulate the Panchakoshi in the morning on the sixteenth day. In the middle of the journey, the pilgrims stayed for 15 nights at various pilgrimage sites of Nepal and India. There is a tradition of staying for six nights in Dhanusha, five nights in Mahottari and four nights in Madhubani district of India. (ANI)

