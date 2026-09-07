DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Nepal observes day of national mourning in memory of lives lost in devastating floods

Nepal observes day of national mourning in memory of lives lost in devastating floods

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:22 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 7 (ANI): Nepal is observing a day of national mourning on Monday in memory of lives lost in devastating floods which struck on August 26.

A Cabinet meeting held on September 3 at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers had decided to observe national mourning in honour of the flood victims. Accordingly, the national flag is being flown at half-mast at government offices across the country, as well as at Nepali embassies and diplomatic missions abroad.

Advertisement

The Bhotekoshi flood struck Rasuwa, causing widespread loss of life and extensive damage to homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other critical infrastructure.

Advertisement

The disaster also affected downstream areas along the Trishuli River, including parts of Nuwakot and Dhading, leaving communities displaced and disrupting transport, electricity, water supply and other essential services.

Search and rescue operations, relief distribution and infrastructure restoration have continued in the affected areas, with national security agencies, government authorities, local communities and international partners involved in the response.

Advertisement

On the eve of the national mourning, Prime Minister Balendra (Balen) Shah issued a public statement acknowledging the ongoing work of Nepal’s security personnel involved in search, rescue and management operations following flood damage caused by the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers.

The statement highlighted a recent incident at the Central Jail at Khampa Camp in Bidur-6, Nuwakot, where floodwaters damaged administrative structures and reached lower levels of housing facilities.

According to the Prime Minister, 52 personnel from the Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force (APF) transferred all 923 inmates to higher ground within the complex while re-apprehending 50 inmates who attempted to escape through damaged perimeter structures, with several officers sustaining injuries during the process.

Despite damage to nearby barracks, loss of road access and disrupted water supplies, security personnel have continued maintaining operations and supplying necessities at the facility.

Nationwide, joint operations involving the Nepali Army, Nepal Police and APF have resulted in the rescue of 13,391 individuals via air and ground transport.

Current deployments across affected regions include 9,287 personnel from the Nepali Army managing operations in Battar and Dhunche and assembling temporary bridges in Devighat.

Similarly, 7,975 Nepal Police officers are handling frontline search operations, body retrieval and canine unit deployments.

Moreover, 4,203 APF personnel are operating across 13 response bases, utilising diving units, rope rescue teams and drone surveillance.

The Prime Minister also noted that 82 security personnel remain unaccounted for following the floods, including 45 from the Nepali Army, 25 from the Nepal Police and 12 from the APF.

Shah expressed appreciation for the continued efforts of the security forces, their families and assisting experts, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting security personnel deployed in the field. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts