DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Nepal: Oli and Deuba meet for first time since September's Gen-Z uprising

Nepal: Oli and Deuba meet for first time since September's Gen-Z uprising

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:00 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 5 (ANI): Nepal's former Prime Ministers KP Sharma Oli and Sher Bahadur Deuba met on Friday for the first time since the September Gen-Z uprising, which brought down the coalition government led by Oli.

Advertisement

On Friday afternoon, Oli, along with his spouse Radhika Shakya, reached Deuba's temporary residence in the capital Kathmandu to hold political discussions with Deuba.

Advertisement

According to sources, Friday's meeting marks the first direct engagement between the two top leaders following the serious attack on Deuba during the Gen-Z protest.

Advertisement

According to a photo released by KP Oli's secretariat, former first lady Arzu Rana Deuba was also present at the meeting.

Former PM and Chairman of the CPN-UML, Oli, arrived at Deuba's temporary residence, where Acting NC President Purna Bahadur Khadka was already in discussions with party leaders.

Advertisement

"A meeting was held between leaders, including Chairman Oli and Chairman Deuba, in Maharajgunj. The two leaders also discussed the election for the House of Representatives announced for March 5, 2026," a source confirmed ANI.

Oli has been vocal against the house dissolution and has been demanding the reinstatement of the parliament with his party, the Communist Party of Nepal, Unified Marxist-Leninist (CPN-UML), which lodged a petition against it in the Supreme Court.

But the sources close to Oli said he visited Maharajgunj to inquire about Deuba's health.

This is the first encounter between the two since the Gen-Z movement of September 8 and 9.

"There had been no meeting after the political shifts triggered by the movement. Our Chairman went to ask about Deuba's condition," a UML leader said. "After their meeting, the current political situation will be reviewed."

Amid the ongoing legal battle over the dissolution of parliament, leaders of both parties have been trying to forge a common understanding. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts