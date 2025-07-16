Nepal: Oli-led government loses majority in National Assembly as JSP-N withdraws support

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 16 (ANI): The Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led government has lost its majority in the National Assembly, the upper house of parliament, as the Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal withdrew its support.

The JSP-N, led by Upendra Yadav, walked out of the government with immediate effect, throwing the ruling alliance into a minority in the National Assembly. Although the ruling alliance still holds a majority in the House of Representatives, the lower house, bills endorsed by it also require approval from the upper house.

"We have submitted the letter informing the government of the withdrawal of support to the House Speaker Debraj Ghimire. Though we had supported the government, we were not on board with the cabinet," chief whip of the party, Rekha Yadav, told ANI over the phone.

Issuing a statement, the party has given 11 reasons to end support to the government led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The party has stated that the government has failed to ensure good governance to the people, control corruption, irregularities, impunity, improve the country's economy, unbalanced and biased budget, as reasons to withdraw the support. JSP-N's decision follows the parliamentary party meeting held earlier today.

Although the withdrawal of support will not affect the government's standing in the House of Representatives, where JSP-N has five members, it significantly alters the balance in the 59-member National Assembly.

Previously, the ruling alliance had the backing of 31 lawmakers in the upper House. Following JSP-N's exit, it now commands just 28 seats. The largest party in the lower house, the Nepali Congress, has 16, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli led CPN-UML has 10, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party has one and one nominated member.

The oppositions now hold a majority in the upper house with 30 votes in their favour. The Maoist Center has 17, CPN-Unified Socialist has 8, JSP-N has 3, one nominated and one from Janamorcha. The Chair of the National Assembly is not counted in the total.

The shift means the Oli government will now struggle to pass bills in the upper house. Despite the withdrawal of support, Prime Minister Oli is not constitutionally required to seek a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives.

Article 100(2) of the Constitution mandates such a vote only if a party participating in government withdraws its support. JSP-N, although supporting the government, was not a coalition partner. (ANI)

