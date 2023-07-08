Nepal opposition guns for PM over his ‘Indian businessman help’ remark

PTI

Kathmandu, July 7

Both houses of Nepal's Parliament scheduled for Friday were postponed till Sunday as the main opposition party stuck to its demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" over his remarks that an Indian businessman settled here and made efforts to make him the premier.

Prachanda’s remarks that he made during a function to launch a book on Sardar Pritam Singh here have stirred up a storm and drawn criticism from several quarters.

“He (Singh) had once made efforts to make me the prime minister,” Prachanda said. “He travelled to Delhi several times and held multiple rounds of talks with political leaders in Kathmandu to make me the prime minister,” Prachanda said of the reported role of Singh, a pioneer trucking entrepreneur in Nepal.

The main Opposition party Communist Party of Nepal-(Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), has demanded the prime minister’s resignation saying that his remarks had undermined the prestige and independence of the country.

The CPN-UML chairperson and former prime minister KP Sharma Oli demanded the prime minister’s resignation from the post, saying that his remarks had undermined the national dignity and independence of the country.